No selfie sticks, eye drops or socks with sandals: 8 crazy entry restrictions at Las Vegas' pool parties

Bailey Schulz and Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Spots around the pool, the only free place to sit at Drai&#39;s Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas filled up quickly on Saturday, April 2 when rapper DaBaby was the entertainment.
Spots around the pool, the only free place to sit at Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas filled up quickly on Saturday, April 2 when rapper DaBaby was the entertainment.

The Transportation Security Administration has nothing on the security guards manning the entrance at Drai's Beach Club.

Within seconds of peering into a small black clutch, they found contraband.

The Tic Tacs, they said, had to go.

The small white mints are just one of the hundreds of items that have found themselves on dayclubs' mile-long list of prohibited items. The pools' lists include many items that are often floating around in a purse or pocket.

No gum. No nasal spray. No over-the-counter medication and, at some clubs, no prescription medication.

"I actually have to take medication twice a day," said Laura Hill, an Australian who was pool hopping in Las Vegas this month. "I just take it in the morning and night, I didn't bring it with me. But I'm like man, if I had to have that with me, that would suck."

Hill added that she also often carries eye drops – another item on many pools' no-no list.

How strictly these rules are enforced varies; one USA TODAY reporter was able to get into Daylight Beach Club, a pool at Mandalay Bay, with a smartwatch despite the pool's "no wearable technology" rule.

Many of the dayclubs note that their online lists are not exhaustive, so guests should be prepared for security to stop them from entering with items that may not be listed. Visitors can usually find extensive lists of prohibited items and dress codes on a dayclub's website or on signage near the entrance.

A sign for the dress code at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.
A sign for the dress code at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Las Vegas pool dress code: What not to wear

A number of dayclubs – including Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand, Wynn's Encore Beach Club, Ayu Beach Club at Resorts World and Virgin Hotel Las Vegas' Elia Beach Club – do not allow jeans of any sort, according to their websites. Elia, Stadium Swim at Circa, Ayu and Encore go as far as saying no pants of any kind are allowed.

Other common types of apparel that are banned include athletic wear, baggy clothing, ripped or torn clothing, robes, tank tops, baseball caps and excessive chains and jewelry. Guests at Drai's Beachclub at the Cromwell should also leave their Speedos at home.

The fashion faux pas of wearing socks with sandals is also outright banned at Wet Republic and Elia.

Tao Beach Dayclub on its grand opening weekend on April 2, 2022.
Tao Beach Dayclub on its grand opening weekend on April 2, 2022.

No selfie sticks

The perfect selfie angle is going to be harder to find at certain pools with selfie stick bans.

Tao Group Hospitality's Las Vegas dayclubs (Wet Republic, Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria, Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian and Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas), Stadium Swim and Drai's forbid the device.

Signage at downtown Las Vegas casino resort Circa lays out the dress code and list of prohibited items for Stadium Swim.
Signage at downtown Las Vegas casino resort Circa lays out the dress code and list of prohibited items for Stadium Swim.

No eye drops

Have eye drops in your purse? You'll have to toss it before entering Drai's, Elia, Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay or Stadium Swim at Circa.

Daylight also includes contact lens solution cleaner, liquid hand sanitizer and tissues on its online list of prohibited items. Elia has banned perfumes, hairsprays, tanning sprays and nasal sprays, according to its website.

No Advil or other over-the-counter medication

Over-the-counter medication is not allowed inside Elia, Daylight, Liquid, Marquee, Stadium Swim, Tao and Wet Republic.

Some pools (Elia and Daylight) ban all medications, even those that are prescribed. Stadium Swim does not allow more than one daily dose of a prescribed medication, according to signage near the pool area.

Daylight's website says both prescription and nonprescription medicine fall under its zero-tolerance policy for drugs. Guests are advised to take the proper dosage before arrival. The dayclub notes that diabetic kits, EpiPens and inhalers are acceptable with "proper documentation."

A sign at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay outlines rules for entry at the Las Vegas dayclub.
A sign at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay outlines rules for entry at the Las Vegas dayclub.

No wearable technology

Drai's at the Cromwell and Daylight at Mandalay Bay and Stadium Swim at Circa say wearable technology is not allowed. Stadium Swim notes that it does allow smartwatches, though.

No 'extreme' tattoos

Encore Beach Club at Wynn's website says the pool has the right to decline entry to or remove guests with "excessive or extreme" tattoos, body modifications or jewelry.

Signage at Circa's Stadium Swim also says the property reserves the right to decline entry to or remove guests with "excessive, offensive or extreme tattoos or body modifications."

Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.
Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.

No liquids

All liquids are banned at Liquid, Wet Republic, Marquee, Tao, Drai's and Elia Beach Club. Elia Beach Club also forbids liquid makeup.

Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria in Las Vegas.
Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria in Las Vegas.

The concierge desk at Circa says each Stadium Swim guest can bring one sealed water bottle.

Dayclubs do enforce this rule; USA TODAY reporters were told they could not enter Wet Republic at MGM Grand with the small water bottles their pool party tour bus handed out just minutes before.

The &quot;no liquids&quot; rule at Las Vegas dayclubs includes water bottles like this one, which was not allowed into Wet Republic Ultra Pool on April 3, 2022.
The "no liquids" rule at Las Vegas dayclubs includes water bottles like this one, which was not allowed into Wet Republic Ultra Pool on April 3, 2022.

Bags are OK, but only if they're small enough

Bags at Elia and Daylight must be smaller than 8.5-by-11 inches.

Guests should also be prepared to pay to store their bag in a locker. Bag checks at dayclubs visited by USA TODAY reporters the week of April 1 ranged from $20 to $75 per day.

Tao Hospitality Group prohibits signs larger than 11-by-17 inches or attached to a pole or stick at its dayclubs, according to its website.

Elia notes that no "weapons of any kind" that can be used to cause bodily harm are allowed. This includes pens and pencils.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What you can't bring to Vegas pool parties, from Tic Tacs to tank tops

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MacKinnon's hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday night. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Canadian men's 4x100m Olympic team bumped up to silver as Brits DQ'ed for doping

    Eight months after the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is adding one more silver medal to its tally. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team was upgraded to silver on Thursday as Great Britain, which placed second in the event, was told to return its medals following sprinter CJ Ujah's doping violation. "We're happy the 4x100 metre athletes will be receiving the medal they earned, and we know their performance inspired many during the difficult second summer of the pandemic," Eric Myles, chief sport of

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. DeBrincat beat James Reimer with an in-tight move in the third round of the shootout. Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen followed by stopping Erik Karlsson’s slap shot from the slot as Chicago ended an 0-6-2 slide. Patrick Kane scored his 24th goal and added two assists for Chica

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Jets down Canadiens 4-2 to continue ‘desperation mode’ playoff chase

    MONTREAL — The Winnipeg Jets’ chances at making the playoffs are slim, but they've let the NHL know they haven’t given up. The Jets swept a brief two-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. The victory came on the heels of a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators the night before. Connor Hellebuyck started both games of the back-to-back and made 23 saves in Monday's win. Jets interim coach Dave Lowry’s reasoning for the consecutive starts was simple. "We're still fig

  • Staal's hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia wh

  • Stopping the 76ers' Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll

    The Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them with the dangerous Joel Embiid-James Harden pick-and-roll. Here's what makes the duo such a potent combo.

  • Canes 'goalie' Frederik Andersen shows off his handles during delayed penalty

    Vezina Trophy contender Frederik Andersen found himself a long way from home versus the Rangers on Tuesday night.

  • Stars make Lightning wait on playoff clincher with 1-0 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored with 4:50 remaining and the Dallas Stars forced Tampa Bay to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot, beating the Lightning 1-0 on Tuesday night. The Lightning could have clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth and eighth in the past nine years with a victory. The two-time defending champions beat the Stars in the Stanley Cup Final for the first of those two titles in the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada. Good scoring chances on both ends had come

  • Crosby, Guentzel lead Pens past Islanders, back to playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a model of consistency, yet understand the difficulty of qualifying for the playoffs. It’s still certainly a yearly expectation for an organization that prides itself on trying to win the Stanley Cup each season. Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. “You expect it,” Penguins defenseman Kris

  • Maple Leafs enjoying same sort of success behind Auston Matthews' legendary run

    The Maple Leafs are almost assuredly going to finish second in the division, but there is plenty to play for over the final three weeks of the season.

  • Penguins top Islanders to earn 16th straight playoff berth

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Guentzel scored his 36th and 37th goals and Crosby his 29th as the Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen equaled a career high with his 16th goal, while Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also sco

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.