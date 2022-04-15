No selfie sticks, eye drops or socks with sandals: 8 crazy entry restrictions at Las Vegas' pool parties

Spots around the pool, the only free place to sit at Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas filled up quickly on Saturday, April 2 when rapper DaBaby was the entertainment.

The Transportation Security Administration has nothing on the security guards manning the entrance at Drai's Beach Club.

Within seconds of peering into a small black clutch, they found contraband.

The Tic Tacs, they said, had to go.

The small white mints are just one of the hundreds of items that have found themselves on dayclubs' mile-long list of prohibited items. The pools' lists include many items that are often floating around in a purse or pocket.

No gum. No nasal spray. No over-the-counter medication and, at some clubs, no prescription medication.

"I actually have to take medication twice a day," said Laura Hill, an Australian who was pool hopping in Las Vegas this month. "I just take it in the morning and night, I didn't bring it with me. But I'm like man, if I had to have that with me, that would suck."

Hill added that she also often carries eye drops – another item on many pools' no-no list.

How strictly these rules are enforced varies; one USA TODAY reporter was able to get into Daylight Beach Club, a pool at Mandalay Bay, with a smartwatch despite the pool's "no wearable technology" rule.

Many of the dayclubs note that their online lists are not exhaustive, so guests should be prepared for security to stop them from entering with items that may not be listed. Visitors can usually find extensive lists of prohibited items and dress codes on a dayclub's website or on signage near the entrance.

A sign for the dress code at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Las Vegas pool dress code: What not to wear

A number of dayclubs – including Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand, Wynn's Encore Beach Club, Ayu Beach Club at Resorts World and Virgin Hotel Las Vegas' Elia Beach Club – do not allow jeans of any sort, according to their websites. Elia, Stadium Swim at Circa, Ayu and Encore go as far as saying no pants of any kind are allowed.

Other common types of apparel that are banned include athletic wear, baggy clothing, ripped or torn clothing, robes, tank tops, baseball caps and excessive chains and jewelry. Guests at Drai's Beachclub at the Cromwell should also leave their Speedos at home.

The fashion faux pas of wearing socks with sandals is also outright banned at Wet Republic and Elia.

Tao Beach Dayclub on its grand opening weekend on April 2, 2022.

No selfie sticks

The perfect selfie angle is going to be harder to find at certain pools with selfie stick bans.

Tao Group Hospitality's Las Vegas dayclubs (Wet Republic, Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria, Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian and Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas), Stadium Swim and Drai's forbid the device.

Signage at downtown Las Vegas casino resort Circa lays out the dress code and list of prohibited items for Stadium Swim.

No eye drops

Have eye drops in your purse? You'll have to toss it before entering Drai's, Elia, Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay or Stadium Swim at Circa.

Daylight also includes contact lens solution cleaner, liquid hand sanitizer and tissues on its online list of prohibited items. Elia has banned perfumes, hairsprays, tanning sprays and nasal sprays, according to its website.

No Advil or other over-the-counter medication

Over-the-counter medication is not allowed inside Elia, Daylight, Liquid, Marquee, Stadium Swim, Tao and Wet Republic.

Some pools (Elia and Daylight) ban all medications, even those that are prescribed. Stadium Swim does not allow more than one daily dose of a prescribed medication, according to signage near the pool area.

Daylight's website says both prescription and nonprescription medicine fall under its zero-tolerance policy for drugs. Guests are advised to take the proper dosage before arrival. The dayclub notes that diabetic kits, EpiPens and inhalers are acceptable with "proper documentation."

A sign at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay outlines rules for entry at the Las Vegas dayclub.

No wearable technology

Drai's at the Cromwell and Daylight at Mandalay Bay and Stadium Swim at Circa say wearable technology is not allowed. Stadium Swim notes that it does allow smartwatches, though.

No 'extreme' tattoos

Encore Beach Club at Wynn's website says the pool has the right to decline entry to or remove guests with "excessive or extreme" tattoos, body modifications or jewelry.

Signage at Circa's Stadium Swim also says the property reserves the right to decline entry to or remove guests with "excessive, offensive or extreme tattoos or body modifications."

Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.

No liquids

All liquids are banned at Liquid, Wet Republic, Marquee, Tao, Drai's and Elia Beach Club. Elia Beach Club also forbids liquid makeup.

Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria in Las Vegas.

The concierge desk at Circa says each Stadium Swim guest can bring one sealed water bottle.

Dayclubs do enforce this rule; USA TODAY reporters were told they could not enter Wet Republic at MGM Grand with the small water bottles their pool party tour bus handed out just minutes before.

The "no liquids" rule at Las Vegas dayclubs includes water bottles like this one, which was not allowed into Wet Republic Ultra Pool on April 3, 2022.

Bags are OK, but only if they're small enough

Bags at Elia and Daylight must be smaller than 8.5-by-11 inches.

Guests should also be prepared to pay to store their bag in a locker. Bag checks at dayclubs visited by USA TODAY reporters the week of April 1 ranged from $20 to $75 per day.

Tao Hospitality Group prohibits signs larger than 11-by-17 inches or attached to a pole or stick at its dayclubs, according to its website.

Elia notes that no "weapons of any kind" that can be used to cause bodily harm are allowed. This includes pens and pencils.

