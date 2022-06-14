No Scottish independence referendum for 25 years, minister says

Simon Johnson
·3 min read
Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a news conference on her proposed second referendum - RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS
Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a news conference on her proposed second referendum - RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS

Nicola Sturgeon should be forced to wait until at least 2039 for a second Scottish independence referendum, a UK Government minister has said as she threatened to press ahead with her own vote.

Mark Spencer, the Commons leader, told MPs there should be a 25-year gap from the 2014 vote before the issue could be considered again.

He argued this would tally with promises by Alex Salmond and Ms Sturgeon that the vote less than eight years ago was a “once-in-a-generation” event.

Mr Spencer’s intervention came shortly after the First Minister launched a new campaign for separation stating she was “ready” to hold talks with Boris Johnson over transferring the necessary powers for another vote.

If he refused any such discussions over agreeing a Section 30 order, the legislative device required, she pledged to “forge a way forward” so the Scottish Parliament could stage its own legal referendum.

Ms Sturgeon promised to provide a “significant update” to Holyrood very soon on her plan amid widespread scepticism about her timetable for a vote next year, which polls indicate is opposed by a majority of Scots.

Nicola Sturgeon is adamant a second referendum vote will be held next year - Patrick Blower
Nicola Sturgeon is adamant a second referendum vote will be held next year - Patrick Blower

But, challenged time and again at a press conference, she refused to spell out how this would be lawful given constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster.

No 10 rejects independence vote

Her silence on the key issue came as Downing Street again rejected the case for an independence vote. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The UK Government’s position is that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum.”

Mr Johnson pointed out the Scottish people voted No in a referendum “only a few years ago, in recent memory” and urged Ms Sturgeon to “respect that”.

He said: “I think we should also focus on what I think the people of the whole of the UK - Scotland, England, everybody - wants us to look at, which is the economic position we are in, the effect of Covid on the country and then the post-Covid issues that we’re grappling with.”

Mr Spencer went further, telling the Commons that “once-in-a-generation I think is certainly not five years, I think that would be more nearer to 25 years before it should be considered again”.

A Number 10 spokesman distanced himself from the timescale, saying: “Whilst I don’t think there’s a specific government definition, I’m sure we are united in our view that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum.”

Sturgeon unveils independence papers

Ms Sturgeon used a press conference at her Bute House residence in Edinburgh to unveil the first in a series of papers, drawn up by her civil servants, that will together form a new independence prospectus.

The First Minister unveils the first in a series of papers that will form a new independence prospectus - Pool/Getty Images Europe
The First Minister unveils the first in a series of papers that will form a new independence prospectus - Pool/Getty Images Europe

In a retread of an argument the nationalists made before the 2014 vote, the document compared the UK’s economic performance with that of a handpicked group of small nations and concluded Scotland would be better off independent.

Subsequent papers will look at areas including currency, tax and spend, defence, social security and pensions, and EU membership and trade.

Ms Sturgeon was forced to admit that a separate Scotland in the EU would now cause “challenges” at the border with England “in terms of regulatory and customs requirements”.

Arguing that any referendum must be lawful if the result is to be respected, Ms Sturgeon said: “We know that in these circumstances the competence of the Scottish Parliament to legislate is contested.

“And that therefore is the situation we must navigate to give people the choice of independence.” She said work by her officials on this question was “well underway” but repeatedly refused to provide any details.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: “Pushing for another divisive referendum - possibly even an illegal wildcat referendum - is the wrong priority - at the worst possible time.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Stanley Cup Final preview: Lightning vs. Avalanche is the one we've been waiting for

    This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Lightning score two late goals to stun Rangers in Game 5

    The Lightning are on the brink of yet another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes gets roasted on latest edition of Mean Tweets

    While he has captured many hearts and minds in Canada and around the NBA, Scottie Barnes could not escape the roasts from fans on Twitter.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Rapinoe, Morgan back with U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

    Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been on a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski evaluated younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. “So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement. Twent

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Concept details of B.C.'s 2030 Olympics bid to be announced Tuesday

    The details of the bid for British Columbia to host the 2030 Winter Olympics will become clearer Tuesday. A joint press conference between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Four Host First Nations, and the cities of Vancouver and Whistler is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning in Whistler, where the "hosting concept" for a 2030 bid will be unveiled. It's expected the announcement will lay out where events would be held, along with how the Indigenous-led concept would work operationally. It

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Canucks sign defenceman Filip Johansson to two-year entry-level contract

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract The 22-year-old is coming off his second season with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating. He added seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine playoff games to help the team reach the semifinals. In 132 career SHL games split between Frolunda HC and Leksands IF, Joha