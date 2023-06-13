There should be 'no rush' to cut rates, Brazil cenbank director says

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil should be in no rush to cut interest rates from their current cycle-high of 13.75% as inflation expectations remain de-anchored, central bank director Renato Dias Gomes told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

"A hasty monetary easing might incur in high costs for the country in the future," Gomes was quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday, ahead of the authority's rate-setting meeting next week. "My position is one of caution."

Gomes acknowledged that inflation has shown "preliminary" signs of improvement after benchmark consumer price index IPCA decelerated more than expected in May to its lowest level in more than two years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He noted, however, that services disinflation has been slow and market expectations remain de-anchored from the central bank's targets, despite cooling down in recent surveys that the monetary authority has conducted with private economists.

"If we look at 2024 and 2025 (expectations), our job is not done. We must persevere until inflation expectations are where they are supposed to be," Gomes said. "We need to keep acting with caution."

His remarks contrast with some recent comments by central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto, who said on Monday that an improvement in market conditions was paving the way for a shift in monetary policy.

The central bank has been under intense pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government to lower interest rates as his administration sees current borrowing costs hampering economic growth.

Its next monetary policy decision is scheduled for June 21. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)