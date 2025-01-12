'No room for weakness' - Australia deliver statement win

When Australia say they are not satisfied, despite winning by four wickets with 67 balls to spare, then watch out.

In the opening match of the multi-format Women's Ashes in Sydney, neither team were at their best, which is probably understandable considering the lack of warm-up time available for the series.

England were bowled out for 204 in the first one-day international, on a pitch where the average winning first-innings score is 277, but then Australia lost six wickets in getting there.

But England must be wary that a team of Australia's dominance will not settle for simply "getting over the line".

They are a juggernaut of a team who enjoy bulldozing their way to victory.

"I think we could have been more clinical with the bat," said Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who made 70.

"It was the kind of wicket where you never felt 'in' so we did well to chase that down, but we could have put the foot down and tried to chase that quicker."

It is quite telling that Healy's immediate response was to suggest ways in which her side could improve, despite winning, while England skipper Heather Knight said she was pleased with the performance.

"We felt like we were in the game, and that we were really close," said Knight.

"We won't change too much, I don't think we are too far away. Another 20 more runs and we are in the game."

Of course, Knight will not be all doom and gloom after one defeat and her job is to keep spirits high on a tour where the schedule is unforgiving: the teams fly to Melbourne tomorrow with the second ODI taking place the following day.

There are three ODIs in total, followed by three T20 matches - with two points for the winners of each limited-overs contest. Then comes a single Test that offers four points to the winner and two each for a draw.

England, trailing 2-0 after the opening match, should not be written off after one defeat by any means - remember they fought back from 6-0 down in 2023 to level a thrilling series.

But while it may not have been Australia at their bludgeoning best, it was still a statement - showing that they can win comfortably even on a rare off-day. England have got to be better at seizing the initiative if and when they are given the slightest opening.

Australia throw the first punch but England have hope

The difference between the sides was Australia's ability to punish England for their mistakes, demonstrating a ruthlessness that Knight's side lack.

Three of England's senior batters - Knight, Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge - made it to 30 but could not take responsibility to kick on, and they lost their last five wickets for 47 runs.

In contrast, Healy stepped up with a sparkling 78-ball knock to set up victory.

And too often, England were poor in the field, with Alice Capsey dropping all-rounder Ellyse Perry on seven and Sophie Ecclestone - who, granted, had a great day with the ball - dropping Ash Gardner on 31.

Perry only went on to make 14 but it handed Australia a boost and deflated England, with 19 runs coming from the following over as a result, and Gardner capitalised on her second chance to finish 42 not out and steer her side to victory.

"Capsey dropping Perry was not costly in runs but it set the tone," former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent said on TNT Sports.

"If you have Filer getting Phoebe Litchfield early and then Capsey holds that catch a few balls later, you think 'hey, we are on top in the game and driving it forward'.

"But instead you lose that momentum. England just have to be sharper because there is no room for weakness, especially over in Australia. There's enough to work with, but they'll have to tighten up."

There were positives for England, including Lauren Bell's brilliant spell of 1-25 as she displayed excellent control and discipline in the absence of Kate Cross, and perhaps the short turnaround could help them as they have so little time to dwell on the disappointment.

Knight said pre-match that it would be very difficult for the team that falls behind early to "wrestle back momentum", and England find themselves in that position straight away.

They cannot afford to take a backward step - not when Australia are threatening to surge forward.