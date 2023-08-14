No roaches, mold, anything: Miami restaurants and food trucks with perfect inspections
Perfection is rare — as the 1972 Dolphins won’t hesitate to tell you — but when it comes to restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, more places have zero violations than enough to get closed by inspectors.
Here’s this week’s list of perfect inspections in Miami-Dade County.
REMINDER: We don’t choose what eateries get inspected nor do we decide how strictly they get inspected. If you have a problem with a restaurant or food truck, you can file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
In alphabetical order...
▪ Chinito Burger food truck.
▪ Conflei, 8280 NW 66th St., Medley.
▪ Curbside Cuisine food truck.
▪ El Bocata food truck.
▪ Groovin Bean, 801 NW Third Ave., Miami.
▪ Just Salad, 18801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura.
▪ Last Call Diner, 1624 79th St. Causeway, North Bay Village.
▪ Quinto Miami Support Kitchen, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami.
▪ Red Hot Catering food truck.
▪ Sabor Seijo food truck.
▪ Sushi Kong, 2005 NW 97th Ave., Doral.
▪ Takitows food truck.
▪ Wynwood Bar, Miami International Airport, Concourse E, Miami.
