No roaches, mold, anything: Miami restaurants and food trucks with perfect inspections

Perfection is rare — as the 1972 Dolphins won’t hesitate to tell you — but when it comes to restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, more places have zero violations than enough to get closed by inspectors.

Here’s this week’s list of perfect inspections in Miami-Dade County.

REMINDER: We don’t choose what eateries get inspected nor do we decide how strictly they get inspected. If you have a problem with a restaurant or food truck, you can file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In alphabetical order...

▪ Chinito Burger food truck.

▪ Conflei, 8280 NW 66th St., Medley.

▪ Curbside Cuisine food truck.

▪ El Bocata food truck.

▪ Groovin Bean, 801 NW Third Ave., Miami.

▪ Just Salad, 18801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura.

▪ Last Call Diner, 1624 79th St. Causeway, North Bay Village.

▪ Quinto Miami Support Kitchen, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami.

▪ Red Hot Catering food truck.

▪ Sabor Seijo food truck.

▪ Sushi Kong, 2005 NW 97th Ave., Doral.

▪ Takitows food truck.

▪ Wynwood Bar, Miami International Airport, Concourse E, Miami.

