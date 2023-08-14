No roaches, mold, anything: Miami restaurants and food trucks with perfect inspections

David J. Neal
·1 min read
Google Earth

Perfection is rare — as the 1972 Dolphins won’t hesitate to tell you — but when it comes to restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, more places have zero violations than enough to get closed by inspectors.

Here’s this week’s list of perfect inspections in Miami-Dade County.

REMINDER: We don’t choose what eateries get inspected nor do we decide how strictly they get inspected. If you have a problem with a restaurant or food truck, you can file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

READ MORE: A Wendy’s, a PDQ, insects inside onions and other restaurant inspection fails

In alphabetical order...

Chinito Burger food truck.

Conflei, 8280 NW 66th St., Medley.

Curbside Cuisine food truck.

El Bocata food truck.

Groovin Bean, 801 NW Third Ave., Miami.

Just Salad, 18801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura.

Last Call Diner, 1624 79th St. Causeway, North Bay Village.

Quinto Miami Support Kitchen, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami.

Red Hot Catering food truck.

Sabor Seijo food truck.

Sushi Kong, 2005 NW 97th Ave., Doral.

Takitows food truck.

Wynwood Bar, Miami International Airport, Concourse E, Miami.

READ MORE: Wood in the chocolate chip cookie dough? A recall from Nestlé