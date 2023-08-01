No, Rishi Sunak isn’t on the side of British motorists

Sunak said there are no plans to delay the Government’s ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030 - Euan Duff/PA

Politics may be, as John Kenneth Galbraith once suggested, the art of choosing. But increasingly modern statecraft seems to have become the knack of making the most divisive choices possible.

Over the weekend, Rishi Sunak said that he was on the side of car drivers, ordered a review of what have been billed as “anti-car” schemes that are being rolled out across the UK, and claimed Labour was anti-motorist.

In some ways, the Prime Minister could be accused of inventing division where none really exists.

Indeed, given that there are somewhere in the order of 33 million cars on the roads in the UK at the moment, announcing your support for drivers is a bit like declaring your solidarity with tea drinkers.

In fact, Sunak’s proud boast that he is bravely standing shoulder to shoulder with the vast majority (despite only rarely sharing the road with them) becomes even more vacuous when you drill down into what he is actually proposing.

The Prime Minister has ordered the Department for Transport to carry out a review of low traffic neighbourhoods, or LTNs, which often use cameras, giant planters and bollards to block some roads to cars.

He’s also made some grumbling noises about the plans of Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in the capital and those of the Welsh Assembly to introduce new 20mph limits in residential areas.

The only real concrete commitment Sunak made was actually quite anti-car. In his interview with The Telegraph, the Prime Minister said “we are not considering a delay” to the Government’s ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030.

This is despite mounting pressure from his backbenchers and a new poll out on Monday that found seven in ten Tory voters oppose the ban. Instead, Sunak pledged to take a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to net zero – whatever that means.

To sum up, the Government’s new position on motoring is: as you were! All in all, Sunak’s claims to be on the side of drivers are almost pure exhaust fumes.

If you look at this issue from the other end of the telescope, you can see why Sunak’s room for manoeuvre is so limited.

For starters, he’s reading the same opinion polls as everyone else, which suggest that British voters are more supportive of action to tackle climate change than those in any other western nation.

It is precisely for this reason that the “net zero” target of ensuring the UK reduces its greenhouse gas emissions by 100pc from 1990 levels by 2050 was signed into law by the Tories in 2019 (under Theresa May), the ban of sales of combustion engine cars by 2030 was introduced by the Tories in 2020 (under Boris Johnson), and the initial Ulez covering central London was drawn up by Johnson (again) during his stint as the Tory mayor.

Sunak could try and undo all this but it really would be the mother-of-all-screeching-handbrake U-turns.

The Government’s commitment to net zero certainly raises huge unanswered questions about the future of motoring in this country. For starters, that ban on new vehicles with internal combustion engines will rip a huge hole in the national finances as the £28bn a year currently raised from fuel duty starts to dwindle away.

What will this be replaced by? Road pricing? How will this be phased in? Might it look a bit like a nation-wide Ulez? If such measures aren’t very carefully managed, they could end up being very anti-motorist.

We can have a debate about whether all this is a good idea or not. In fact, we probably should.

But the Prime Minister doesn’t appear keen. Instead he is adopting a Johnsonian dual-cake approach to net zero by criticising proposals that are the symptom of the Conservative Party’s top-down approach to climate change rather than properly managing the trade-offs.

And those symptoms are, even in aggregate, pretty trifling. Sure, some of the 200 or so LTNs that have been installed around the UK since the pandemic were badly planned and ended up mainly diverting traffic to other roads.

The expansion of Ulez in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis has been rushed and feels a bit like a cash grab by an impoverished TfL.

However, a number of LTNs have already been ditched; Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, said last month that the Government will no longer fund them.

If Londoners don’t like Ulez, they can make their feelings known in the mayoral elections in May. Ditto those Welsh motorists who believe 20mph zones are wrong-headed.

So what’s Sunak up to? The clue lies in the unseemly haste with which the Prime Minister expressed his love of the automobile in the wake of Conservatives holding on to Uxbridge & South Ruislip, Johnson’s former seat in west London, in a recent by-election.

This success (if having a majority of more than 7,000 reduced to 495 qualifies as such) was achieved by turning the campaign into an effective referendum on the London mayor’s plans to charge people in outer London with more polluting cars.

Sunak is now trying to repeat the trick by engineering a series of similar localised skirmishes against non-Tories around the country. It is all about politics rather than policy.

The reality, of course, is that even if you add together all the LTNs, Ulez areas and 20mph zones, they only affect a fraction of British motorists (and predominantly in cities and devolved regions where the Tories have even less of a prayer in the next general election than across the nation as a whole).

Were Sunak really on the side of drivers – rather than pushing cars onto the barricades of this country’s never-ending culture wars – he’d do something to help alleviate the issue that most infuriates everyone who gets behind a wheel: fill in a few potholes.

