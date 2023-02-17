No remains found despite reports of discovery linked to Peter Falconio – police

Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter
·1 min read

Police have denied any human remains have been found despite reports linking an alleged discovery to missing British backpacker Peter Falconio.

The 28-year-old was murdered on a remote stretch of highway near Barrow Creek, about 200 miles north of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, on July 14 2001.

Bradley Murdoch was convicted in 2005 of killing Mr Falconio and assaulting his girlfriend Joanne Lees at gunpoint.

Murdoch is believed to have hidden Mr Falconio’s body, which has never been found despite extensive searches.

Peter Falconio and FJoanne Lees
Peter Falconio’s body was never found after he was murdered in 2001 (Handout/PA)

On Friday, media reports surfaced of human remains being discovered in the outback near Alice Springs, with the Sydney Morning Herald saying they would be “cross-checked against the Falconio case because of their age and location”.

But in a short statement, Northern Territory Police said current media reports are “factually incorrect” and that no remains had been recovered at all.

The force said: “No human remains have been located by Northern Territory Police, and a search is not currently being conducted.

“Current media reports are factually incorrect.”

The force’s Assistant Commissioner Michael White added: “Northern Territory Police would like to advise the public that speculating on the identity on any missing person causes unwarranted grief and trauma to the family and friends.”

Latest Stories

  • Italian National Found Dead as Work Continues to Clear Earthquake Rubble in Kahramanmaras

    Work to clear rubble following a deadly earthquake which killed at least 38,000 people in Turkey continued in Kahramanmaras on Thursday, February 16, as media reported the body of a missing Italian national had been discovered.Footage shared by Italy’s fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, which is assisting in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey, shows diggers clearing rubble in Kahramanmaras.Vigili del Fuoco tweeted that the “lifeless body of our missing compatriot” was discovered in the city on Thursday. Italian media named the individual as Angelo Zen, citing the Minister of Foreign Affairs.Zen had been missing since February 5, the report added, stating that his body was discovered on February 16 by a rescue dog at the Safron Hotel in Kahramanmaras.The state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday that the death toll from the two February 6 earthquakes in Turkey had reached 38,000. Turkish officials continue to claim that people are being pulled alive from the debris. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: Thousands yet to be contacted after New Zealand storm

    New Zealand's PM says Cyclone Gabrielle was biggest disaster this century as death toll likely to rise.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Tampa Woman Fights Off Attacker in Apartment Gym

    A 24-year-old woman working out at her apartment complex’s gym in Tampa, Florida, fought off an attacker who chased her around the facility on January 22, footage released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows.CCTV of the incident shows Nashali Alma working out in the gym.Alma is then seen opening the door to a man, identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas Jones. Alma said she let Thomas-Jones in because she had seen him around the complex before, according to police.Footage then shows Thomas-Jones approaching Alma and attempting to grab her. Alma can be seen fighting back and being chased around the gym before being pulled to the floor.Alma continues to fight Thomas-Jones, who eventually releases his grip, allowing her to run.Thomas-Jones was arrested on January 23. He faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, police said.Alma encouraged women to fight back in such situations and to contact police right away. According to the sheriff’s office, she said, “It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.” Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

    British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and

  • Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal 'Rust' shooting, faces more than 5 years in jail

    Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021.

  • Reeva Steenkamp's Parents Met with Oscar Pistorius in Prison Hoping for Confession

    Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013

  • Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to help son ‘bury body’ in letter, Gabby Petito’s family claim

    Damning letter was discovered in the backpack found next to Laundrie’s body – which also contained a notebook confessing to Petito’s murder

  • Man licks, tickles 7-year-old’s feet at trampoline park, Georgia cops say. He’s charged

    The man had asked the boy to take off his socks, officials said.

  • Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor

    A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.

  • Messages: Officer often fed information to Proud Boys leader

    A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates. A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.

  • Train drags man to his death after dog leash gets stuck in door, Virginia officials say

    The 50-year-old leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren.

  • Alex Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head: ‘I’ve got a flat tire’

    Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead

  • Jen Shah Gets a Meaningful Tattoo Dedicated to Her Family Before Reporting for Prison

    The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo

  • Agent: Alex Murdaugh wanted to die after wife, son killed

    Alex Murdaugh and a friend spent just minutes planning a failed attempt to fatally shoot the lawyer on a lonely South Carolina roadside so his son could collect a multimillion-dollar life insurance policy, months after his wife and other son were shot to death, according to testimony Thursday in his double murder trial. What in court is referred to as the “roadside shooting" is just the latest trial-in-a-trial in the murder proceedings against Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

  • Trump’s DNA Proposal in Rape Accuser Suit Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York writer who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge as too late and with too many strings attached.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Reposit

  • Dear white Americans: You’re not racist about guns. You’re worse. | Opinion

    I’m sorry. I thought you didn’t care about our sick gun culture because the victims were so often black. After Michigan State, I’ve reconsidered.

  • Nicola Bulley: TikTok sleuth arrested and fined after posting videos from search area

    Dan Duffy was arrested over a public order offence after he filmed videos of the search area when Nicola Bulley went missing.

  • Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

    Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

  • Turkish rescue workers find 17-year-old girl alive after 10 days

    Turkish rescuers have saved a 17-year-old woman from the rubble of a collapsed building after she was trapped for 248 hours.