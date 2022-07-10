No reason US 'will have a serious recession' but economy should cool, Gina Raimondo says

JUSTIN GOMEZ
·3 min read

Following a stronger-than-expected jobs report released on Friday, the Biden administration is continuing to push back on fears of looming economic downtown while working to tame historic inflation.

"I don't see any reason to think that we will have a serious recession," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday when asked about the trajectory of future growth as the Federal Reserve signals further interest rate hikes to slow spending and demand.

Raimondo said the "fundamentals" of the U.S. economy are "very strong" and tackling inflation is "our top priority."

"We've recovered all the jobs since the pandemic. People's household balance sheets are strong," she said. "Companies are doing well. Companies are hiring, companies are growing."

She acknowledged the strain of inflation on daily life and said she expected the economy to "transition to a more traditional growth level," but said that the public should not "be talking ourselves into a recession."

MORE: Recession isn't 'inevitable' but inflation remains 'unacceptably high': Janet Yellen

The Bureau of Labor Statistics last week announced that 372,000 jobs were added in June -- nearly 100,000 more than economists had forecast -- and the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%.

Asked on Sunday by Stephanopoulos to explain divide between "the strong economic fundamentals" and the "lowest consumer confidence" in the economy in years, Raimondo said it points back to "one word."

"Inflation. … And people talk about it in different ways. But if you ask folks what they're worried about, they'll either say, 'Grocery store prices are high, food prices are high, energy prices, gas prices,' that's in people's daily lives."

PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, US commerce secretary, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Md., June 27, 2022. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, US commerce secretary, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Md., June 27, 2022. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Until we do get a handle on inflation, I think it's natural for a family to be feeling that pinch," she added.

But the administration will "get a handle" on the rising cost of goods and services, she said.

Amid calls from within the Democratic party to do more to combat inflation, Raimondo was pressed on what further actions President Joe Biden could be doing right now. But she turned some of the responsibility over to the Senate.

"Congress needs to pass the CHIPS Act," she said, referring to one of two bills that would help accelerate U.S. manufacturing of semiconductor chips. "That has to pass. Has to pass now. Not in six months from now. Now. It's bipartisan. [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell just threw a wrench in that about a week ago saying that he wasn't going to allow Republicans to move on that unless we move down reconciliation. That's a perfect example, George, of increasing supply. We have inflation now because of lack of supply."

MORE: Are record corporate profits driving inflation? Here's what experts think.

"Doesn't that mean the CHIPS bill is dead?" Stephanopoulos asked Raimondo, echoing her point that McConnell has said he will block the legislation as long as Biden continues to push for a reconciliation spending bill over GOP objections.

"It shouldn't be dead. Why can't we do both?" Raimondo said. "It's a false choice. He's playing politics with our national security, and it's time for Congress to do its job on both of those dimensions."

Raimondo was also asked if she was confident in the effectiveness of the global price cap on Russian oil that Biden proposed, with Stephanopoulos pointing to "a lot of economists" who "are skeptical about whether that can really work."

"I think it can [work]," she said of a price cap. "Yes, I think it can."

No reason US 'will have a serious recession' but economy should cool, Gina Raimondo says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data

    Wall Street capped a winning week with a sputtering finish Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

  • June jobs report suggests Fed could avoid a recession – but room for error is minuscule

    The US economy gained more jobs than expected in June, although it was still a decline from May. An economist explains what the new numbers mean.

  • Just How Long Is This Bear Market Going to Affect Your Money?

    A bear market marks a time of uncertainty for investors. It's uncomfortable to watch your portfolio potentially free fall during a bear market. But knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel can help. So, how long … Continue reading → The post How Long Do Bear Markets Typically Last? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The S&P 500 will eke out a small gain this year as the index recovers first half losses on the back of a solid economy, Oppenheimer says

    The firm said its original target was thrown off by factors including the war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdown measures.

  • Are Canadian Houses Getting Cheaper? Yes, But With a Catch

    House prices are coming down, but banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) are charging higher interest rates. The post Are Canadian Houses Getting Cheaper? Yes, But With a Catch appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc