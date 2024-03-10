'No real leaders for Scotland'

Gregor Townsend's side will be the "laughing stock of the weekend" after their defeat to Italy in Rome, according to former Scotland prop Peter Wright.

Italy stunned Scotland 31-29 to earn their first home Six Nations win in 11 years.

"We'll be the laughing stock this weekend and this is the sad thing because Italy should be given all the credit," Wright said. "We played rubbish but we played rubbish because Italy played so well.

"Italy played well, did the basics better than Scotland did. We've got a good coach but we've got players who abdicate responsibility. We've said we're a good team for the last eight years and have nothing to show for it.

"They've won nothing. Have they been close? No, they've never won three games in a row in the Six Nations.

"You've got good players on the park today for Scotland but there aren't any real leaders. We keep saying we need to learn and we're going to learn but when will we actually learn?"

Former Scotland sevens captain Colin Gregor echoed Wright's thoughts on a lack of leaders, and believes they are struggling with the mental side of the game.

Gregor said: "When the chips are down, why is everyone playing as individuals?"

"That's a sign of no leaders. Scotland need to weather the storm and stop shipping points in the process.

"Scotland were unable to reestablish control without it becoming catastrophic. That's not on the field training, that's mental and they're struggling with that."