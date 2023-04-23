No rain in Spain blamed for olive oil drought

Bottles of olive oils - Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

The price of olive oil has hit record highs after a drought in Spain has devastated the annual harvest of the small stone fruit.

The price of a kilogram of Spanish extra virgin olive oil surged as high as €5.40 (£4.80) in early April, up more than 60pc in 12 months.

Spain, the world’s largest producer of olive oil, suffered one of its driest years ever in 2022 and the hottest since records began, ruining its olive crop.

A poor olive harvest between October and February led to a slump in oil production, which fell from 1.5 million metric tonnes in 2021-22 to 680,000 tonnes for the 2022-23 growing season.

“Spain had very, very dry weather,” said Kyle Holland, a vegetable and oilseeds expert at commodities analysts Mintec, in a market update earlier this month.

“Olive trees suffered massively in this growing period. The fruit produced wasn’t the best in the world and we are running out of good qualities.”

In Italy, olive oil prices are also skyrocketing, increasing on average by 46pc in the 12 months to March, according to the Italian Institute of Services for the Agriculture and Food Market.

View of the Sau reservoir, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain - (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Experts are concerned that the lack of rain in Spain could persist into this year and prevent any rebound in olive production. The oil is harvested in the Mediterranean between October and February.

Last month marked Spain’s second warmest March this century, while rainfall remained at near-record lows throughout the first two weeks of April. This month is expected to be the driest April on record in Spain.

Earlier this month, Mr Holland said: “A lot of market players we speak to think the coming harvest… could be even less than this 680,00 metric tonnes figure. It is very, very dry still.”

The price of olive oil has also surged on British supermarket shelves, according to Trolley.co.uk, as the poor harvest combined with wider inflation.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also pushed up the cost of other cooking oils, since Ukraine’s harvest is central to sunflower oil production.

Story continues

The average price of a bottle of Filippo Berio olive oil is up 33pc over the last 12 months, according to Trolley.co.uk, while the La Espanola brand is up by around 26pc.

Surging oil prices have also led to a spate in thefts of bottles of high quality olive oil, according to the Olive Oil Times.

In an operation last month, Spain’s Guardia Civil seized 6,000 litres of stolen olive oil and 17,500kg of stolen olives, arresting 16 people near Madrid as part of the operation.