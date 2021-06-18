No public health records accessed or stolen after 'incident' at Hay River facility, says health official

Hay River's hospital. The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority said an 'incident' occurred at an unspecified facility and its part of an ongoing RCMP investigation. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC - image credit)

The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority in the Northwest Territories says no client records were accessed or stolen after "an incident" at a facility on Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday evening sent on behalf of the acting chief executive officer of the authority, the agency said there "has been concern amongst the public" that client records were stolen at the time of the incident.

There are no details in the release on what occurred during the incident, or where it occurred.

According to the statement, no further comment was possible because an RCMP investigation is underway.