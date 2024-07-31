No Problems For Turkey EURO 2024 Star On Return To Inter Milan Training Despite Bayern Munich Transfer Saga

There is no drama for Hakan Calhanoglu on his return to Inter Milan training despite a summer transfer saga with Bayern Munich.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

It’s been an eventful summer for Calhanoglu.

The 30-year-old was the captain of the Turkish national team at the Euros.

In his first major tournament with the armband, Calhanoglu led Turkey to the quarterfinals of the tournament. They went out to the Netherlands.

Calhanoglu missed out to his Inter teammates Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij.

But the Euros were not the only big story for Calhanoglu the summer.

The former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder was also the subject of a very high profile transfer saga, albeit one that did not last very long.

No Drama For Hakan Calhanoglu In Inter Return Despite Bayern Links

Last month, reports emerged that German giants Bayern were seriously pursuing Calhanoglu.

The Turkish international is a player who already has plenty of Bundesliga experience, having played for Hamburg and Leverkusen before making the switch to Serie A.

And Bayern are looking to rebuild their midfield after the disappointment of their first trophyless season in over a decade.

In the end, the Bavarians have settled on signing former Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

But Calhanoglu was also a target that Bayern had sought out.

Reportedly, Bayern had offered Calhanoglu a four-year contract worth €8.5 million net per season through his agent.

And the German giants were also ready to try and negotiate with Inter.

For their part, the Nerazzurri were holding out for a huge fee, possibly as high as €70 million.

Inter’s demands certainly played a role in the end of the transfer saga. But it was Calhanoglu himself who put the speculation to rest, making clear in a social media post that he was staying at Inter.

Reportedly, Calhanoglu did ask Inter for a new contract. He wanted to stay, but also requested that the Nerazzurri bump up his wages to match Bayern’s offer.

Inter made clear that this was not going to be the case, though.

Therefore, there was some potential for tension behind the scenes.

But according to the Corriere, Calhanoglu has accepted the situation. He’s back and ready to prepare for next season with Inter, without any transfer drama-related distractions.