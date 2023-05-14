I have no problem with the state-funded vouchers for Christian schools | Opinion

School vouchers

Regarding “Top voucher recipients are schools that discriminate,” (May 11 Opinion):

When parents decide to send their children to a Christian school, they are selecting for a Christian-based curriculum because the N.C. public school curriculum does not include aspects these parents deem important as part of their children’s education. Many parents believe these schools offer a superior educational environment, and are safer. Parents today welcome the opportunity to choose where and how their children are educated, and if a Christian school is their choice, then N.C. vouchers should be granted to them.

Cissy Carr, Charlotte

Rep. Cotham

Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the abortion bill must be upheld. Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County betrayed her constituents by switching parties and reneging on her promise to uphold abortion access. She should support Cooper and fulfill the platform promises she made.

Wendy DuFour, Dallas, NC

Abortion bill

Abortion is a valid and necessary part of healthcare. It’s a personal decision between a woman and her healthcare provider — there’s no role for politicians in this conversation. Senate Bill 20 seeks to subjugate the women of North Carolina. It sends the message that we are incapable of making decisions about our own bodies, our own lives. That we don’t have the mental or emotional ability to choose what’s right for ourselves. Let me tell you, women are strong. We are capable. And we want control over our own bodies.

Cara Ross, Charlotte

Council elections

I was disappointed last week to see the Charlotte City Council vote against a ballot referendum to lengthen their terms from two to four years.

With four-year terms they could vote what’s best for local government and not worry about upcoming elections. Unpopular votes that angered voters would perhaps be forgotten by the good they did for the city in the intervening years.

All elected officials — local, state and national — should be elected for four years. Too much time is spent by all politicians trying to raise money to be reelected.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

NC trees

Regarding “Billboard companies want to cut more trees along NC roads,” (May 10):

If the legislature wants to transfer the state’s assets (trees along the roads) to billboard companies, what is the state getting in return? At the very least the state should calculate the value of the trees, and then charge the billboard companies fair market price for the value of the wood, including any potential carbon credits that could be earned from the trees. The state wouldn’t give most of us state property without expecting a payment. Why are they giving the billboard companies a free ride at our expense?

Jim Cook, Charlotte

Billboards

In this electronic era, virtually all drivers have devices to help them find the next gas station, motel or restaurant on N.C. roads. Billboards are outdated and should be consigned to the dustbin of history along with buggy whips and high-button shoes — not made more visible by removing carbon-dioxide-consuming trees to add to roadside blight. Let’s let our legislators know that any such bill is not in the interests of keeping our roadways green, beautiful and uncluttered.

John Davenport, Charlotte

Democracy in NC

North Carolina’s Supreme Court justices have demolished the court’s standing as an independent check on the excesses of the other two branches of state government.

The Republican-led N.C. General Assembly now has a green light, not just to draw election districts any way they want, but to pass anything they desire. And the N.C. Supreme Court subsumed into the Republican legislative caucus. Who’s left to stop them?

Whether right, left, or middle, our democracy has been stolen by those sworn to protect it. We’d better be asking what we’ll do to get it back. Without massive help from everyday citizens, this pendulum won’t swing back.

Harry Taylor, Charlotte

Mass shootings

After each mass killing we hear legislators telling us they are “praying for the families.” Everyone can pray. Our legislators can pray, but we elected them to do something about solving our problems. We’re begging you as our legislators to do something to stop these mass killings.

Stan Howell, Charlotte

The debt

President Biden claims it is irresponsible for Republicans to seek federal spending reductions at the same time he seeks authority to increase the debt ceiling. That’s malarkey. The deficit-fueled inflation of the first two years of the Biden administration and the soaring national debt makes it clear the president will do nothing to rein in spending unless he is forced to take action. Yes, Republicans share some of the blame in getting us where we are today. Now can we work together to do something about it?

Steven Nesbit, Charlotte