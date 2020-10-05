No pressure on the ball and no reaction, Liverpool betray who they are in humiliation to Aston Villa

When Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s first, with the scoreline then reading 2-1 in Aston Villa’s favour, the sentiment that the Premier League champions had finally been switched on and could end up swamping the hosts coloured commentary of the match at Villa Park.

In the aftermath of a rub-eyes-and-repeat night, Dean Smith admitted that even when his men had stormed into a commanding 5-2 lead, he stood in the technical area wondering if it would be enough against such an explosive force.

“You’re not sure because of how good they are,” he said.

Such confidence in Liverpool was understandable, but completely misplaced on a night where everything you would associate with Jurgen Klopp’s side - tenacity in the press, focusing on protection for their offensive play, a strong reaction to setbacks, adjusting to win by whatever means necessary, making the opposition work ridiculously hard to carve opportunities - was absent in the most alarming way.

As Virgil van Dijk put it, Liverpool “weren't 100% at it from start to finish” and Klopp rightly furthered that assessment with “we lost the plot. All the things we shouldn’t do in a football match, we did.”

To pinpoint where it all went wrong for the visitors is to also underscore where it went right for Villa: they were armed with a solid game plan, showing confidence and aggression from the first whistle.

Before Adrian’s howler for the opener, they had generated a spell of pressure and worked on Liverpool’s right channel, promoting indecisiveness and making the evening supremely uncomfortable for Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

When the goalkeeper erred for the fifth time directly leading to an opposition goal across 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions - Alisson reached that figure after 92 matches - shoulders dropped, heads went and Villa were encouraged that their approach was spot on.

Klopp’s men shook off their cold start in an offensive sense and started to threaten, with bemusement as to why a penalty wasn’t awarded when John McGinn clattered into Salah. Liverpool, though, were in danger every time they ceded possession and atypically were most vulnerable when they had scored.

Within six minutes of the Egyptian’s first, John McGinn’s deflected strike from distance was followed up with Ollie Watkins clinching a deserved hat-trick to put Villa 4-1 in the ascendancy.

Another two goals promptly followed Salah’s second, both converted by Jack Grealish.

Liverpool started on the back foot, never recovered from Adrian’s gaffe and weirdly continued to play into Villa’s hands in a failure of both change from the dugout and discretion from the players.

The psychological effect of conceding the opener in the manner they did betrayed Klopp’s label of his squad as “f***ing mentality monsters,” a title he had bestowed on them in this very fixture last season.

“That was a big mistake by Adrian, yes, but how we reacted to the goal was an even bigger mistake,” Klopp said.

“We have to take risks when we play offensively, that’s absolutely clear, that’s completely normal and that’s football. But you have to protect your risks, that’s normal as well, these situations. And we didn’t do that tonight. Each ball we lost, wherever it was, was a massive counter-attack and directly a real problem.”

