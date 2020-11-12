No Pre-Boards for Class 10, 12 Students of Bengal Board: Mamata

In what may bring music to the ears of many students, candidates appearing for class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board next year will not have to appear for the mandatory pre-board examinations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 11 November, reported The Indian Express.

This means that students appearing for Madhyamik (Class 10) and Ucchya Madhyamaik (class 12) board exams would directly appear for board exams.

The decision comes amid questions over the schedule of the board exams, a decision on which will be taken later. Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the state, that have been shut since March, have bee asked to keep shutters down till 30 November.

According to the state’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, the government has been mulling over the idea of reopening colleges and higher educational institutions from 1 December, but has so far not taken a call on offline classes.

