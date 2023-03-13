St. Patrick's Day storm could offer Ontario plenty of white gold

The weather roller-coaster continues to take Ontario on a wild ride, with periods of milder conditions this week, followed by another late-week storm. Be warned -- it might not be the "pot-of-gold" weather waiting for some Ontarians at the end of this work week, though.

Forecasters are already eyeing a storm system for St. Patrick's Day on Friday, one that threatens a swath of heavy snow, periods of ice, and soggy rain across central and southern parts of the province.

The beginning energy of the storm can actually already be spotted in the central Pacific Ocean. It will be closely monitored as it heads into the California coast, mixes with some energy and cold air from the Canadian Prairies, and strengthens into a Colorado low by Thursday.

"While it's still too early to provide any specifics on the storm, central parts of Ontario should prepare for a healthy dumping of wet snow, with early forecast model guidance suggesting snowfall totals over 20 cm is quite possible for some areas," warns Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

It'll be a very close call for Ottawa, Montreal, and into cottage country with mixed precipitation expected, but if the storm track shifts just a bit farther south, then this would bring a substantial snowfall across much of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

Across southern Ontario, it looks as though some classic spring weather will win out, with a brief surge in temperatures, rain showers and snow flurries or squalls behind the system. A messy mix, however, could also shift south into parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

Blustery and colder conditions are expected on Saturday, with flurries across southern Ontario. Things will remain fair and chilly for Sunday. Cooler than seasonal temperatures are expected to dominate the rest of March, but with some milder days mixed in as well.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario.