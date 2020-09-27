No political talks held in meeting with Sanjay Raut: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that 'no political talks held during his meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. '

"Sanjay Raut ji wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same and I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held during the meeting," Fadnavis told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that his party "does not have any discussion with the Shiv Sena to form the government."

"There is no discussion of the coalition. There is no need for it. People are angry with the way this government is working. We are working as a strong opposition. The day this government will collapse, we will answer how will we provide an alternate government. We are not in hurry to form the government," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them. (ANI)

