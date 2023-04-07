‘There is no point in landlords like me making eco improvements on our properties’

Secret Landlord

I have finally decided to get out of the landlord game and have been scaling back my investments over the past year. It is a pity because I used to really love what I do. I enjoy helping people and seeing them make houses into homes used to make me feel proud. My tenants stay for years which, to me, is a sign I am doing something right.

But not according to the current anti-private landlord rhetoric which presents the private landlord as the devil incarnate. The same purveyors of this ideology paint a picture of corporate landlords – institutional investors (banks, pension funds etc) – as “heroes” ready to swoop in and fix the broken housing market.

It is for this reason a string of disastrous government policies have been introduced. Their aim is for corporations to take over and for private landlords like me to fade away. But this approach is misguided and it is tenants who will pay the ultimate price.

The first of these policies aimed at spurring a “build-to-rent” revolution and killing off the private landlord “buy-to-let” model was “Section 24”. This meant mortgage interest could no longer be claimed in full as an expense by private individuals, only companies. Such a drastic financial change (and one not seen anywhere else in the business world) was announced in 2015, the same year as build to rent was hailed as a new investment class in its own right.

The introduction of Section 24 (phased in, in four parts with the last one in 2020-21) sounded the death knell of the private landlord. With soaring interest rates, this discriminatory tax will see increasing numbers of landlords paying tax on money they did not even earn.

No wonder we are seeing a landlords exodus, which has the effect of reducing the number of rental homes on the market and pushing up rents. Who in their right mind pays to go to work?

For those who remain, the Government has ensured life will become even tougher with proposed eye-watering new “Energy Performance Certificate” ratings (EPCs) around the corner. Of course, none of this will impact the corporations. Institutional investors do not have to faff about trying to retro-fit older housing stock to make it fit for purpose.

They know the key to making more money is to build from scratch. Their large purpose-built new builds are designed to make the process economically viable for shareholders. Profits are what they offer to investors, lifestyle is what they promise to tenants.

But this comes at a price. Tenants can expect to pay an average of 15pc more to rent from a corporation than from a typical buy-to-let landlord. They are sold on the promise of a dedicated customer-centric approach. Not so in reality, according to recent reports, which have found the age-old tenant grievances of rent hikes and poor maintenance still exist – only this time tenants have to report their problems on an app.

What infuriates me the most is not the rise of build to rent (in 2022 there was a 22pc year-on-year increase in the number of homes under construction), but the toxic culture of private landlords versus tenants that has been created to allow this metamorphosis of the rental sector.

I am sick of hearing corporate spokespeople claiming they offer “professional management” and “on-demand customer service” like they have just invented the lightbulb. Talk to any decent private landlord and they will tell you they have been doing just this for years – it is the bedrock of any successful buy-to-let business.

Private landlords have been castigated as the enemies, when for years they have been quietly providing the customer service build to rent providers they claim they will offer – and then some. Despite corporate landlords claiming tenants come first, the fact is they will be at the beck and call of their shareholders. Once developments are not yielding high enough returns, tenants will soon start to feel the consequences.

The Secret Landlord is a monthly column by an anonymous buy-to-let investor. Email: secretlandlord@telegraph.co.uk