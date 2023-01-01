Where can I travel without a passport? Check out these 6 destinations.

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·4 min read

With travel restrictions easing in many countries and COVID-19 case counts down in the United States, international travel is expected to pick up this summer. 

But for those who don’t have a passport yet, don’t expect to fly off to Rome or Paris anytime soon.

Routine wait times for a passport are eight to 11 weeks, and that doesn’t include mailing times, according to the State Department. Paying a $60 fee can expedite the process, but travelers will still need to wait five to seven weeks for processing.

Luckily, not all destinations require U.S. tourists to carry a passport. Here are some popular destinations you can visit without the document.

PLANNING TO TRAVEL INTERNATIONALLY?: Better turn in your passport application ASAP

HAVEN'T BOOKED AIRLINE TICKETS YET?: Don't dawdle. Bookings are bonkers, pushing prices up

Story continues below.

Puerto Rico passport requirements

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory and popular Caribbean destination, is about as easy to fly to as any state if you have a state-issued ID.

The island does not require a passport among U.S. citizens, and as of March 10, domestic travelers do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter.

San Juan, Puerto Rico.
San Juan, Puerto Rico.

TRAVEL TO PUERTO RICO: Island to drop COVID-related entry requirements for US travelers

US Virgin Islands passport requirements

The U.S. Virgin Islands, another Caribbean destination, allows domestic travelers to enter without a passport. 

"If you are a U.S. citizen a passport is not required, but it still serves as the best identification when traveling," the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism's website says. "Otherwise, you must be prepared to show evidence of citizenship when departing the islands, such as a raised-seal birth certificate and government-issued photo ID."

Domestic travelers 5 and older must submit a negative coronavirus test or proof of full vaccination status and use the USVI Travel Screening Portal to enter.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Buck Island in St Croix is a popular spot for tourists.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Buck Island in St Croix is a popular spot for tourists.

DREAMING OF A CARIBBEAN GETAWAY?: Here are the COVID entry restrictions for popular islands

Northern Mariana Islands passport requirements

Passports are not required to visit the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth made up of 14 islands, including Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

As of Feb. 8, all travelers must complete a mandatory health declaration form and upload their vaccination cards before entry.

Unvaccinated travelers should quarantine at least five days and must get tested five days after arrival at a community-based testing site. If the test is positive, they must quarantine another five days.

Guam passport requirements

The Guam Visitors Bureau says U.S. citizens are required to show a U.S. passport, but photo ID and proof of citizenship may be accepted "on a case-by-case basis."

Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show proof of a negative coronavirus test before departure are exempt from a 10-day quarantine.

Visitors also need to fill out the Guam Electronic Declaration Form within 72 hours before arrival.

In this May 15, 2017, photo, tourists walk through a shopping district in Tamuning, Guam.
In this May 15, 2017, photo, tourists walk through a shopping district in Tamuning, Guam.

Canada passport requirements

Citizens who are members of the NEXUS program, which expedites entry for pre-screened travelers, can present their membership as proof of identification when traveling, according to the Canadian government's website.

Travelers who do not have a passport can apply for a NEXUS card but will be able to use it at land or marine crossings only, not airports.

A NEXUS application processing fee costs $50 for a five-year membership, and children under 18 can apply with no fee. The average application process takes six months, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Additionally, the State Department says travelers under 16 do not need a passport to enter Canada; they need only proof of U.S. citizenship.

Only U.S. travelers who are fully vaccinated can enter Canada for tourism purposes.

A Canadian national flag flies above an open sign in English and French at a border crossing in Blaine, Washington on August 9, 2021.
A Canadian national flag flies above an open sign in English and French at a border crossing in Blaine, Washington on August 9, 2021.

TRAVEL TO CANADA: Canada to drop COVID testing requirement for vaccinated travelers

Closed-loop cruise passport requirements

Travelers on closed-loop cruises – sailings that depart and end at the same U.S. port and travel within the Western Hemisphere – do not need a passport, according to Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. citizens can enter or depart the country with proof of citizenship (such as a passport, Enhanced Driver's License or government-issued birth certificate). If under 16, a U.S. citizen can present their birth certificate, certificate of naturalization or consular report of birth abroad.

Customs and Border Protection says U.S. citizens on closed-loop cruises can enter or depart a county on the cruise with proof of citizenship, but some destination countries "may require" a passport.

"In those instances, the cruise lines would require passengers to have a valid passport to board even if it is not a U.S. requirement," the agency's website reads. "You should check with your cruise ship, travel agent, and destination country to confirm the requirements to enter the foreign countries you will visit."

'A FREAKING NIGHTMARE': Cruise ends early with disorganized disembarkation

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do I need a passport to go there? Not for these destinations.

Latest Stories

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti