No, Outfit Rewearing Isn't A Trend, It's A Necessity

Habiba Katsha
·8 min read

At the end and start of each year, the fashion gurus and quote-unquote ‘it’ girls use their fashion crystal balls to predict what they think will be in trend for the year to come. Last year we saw cargo trousers and skirts take over. Tube tops were everywhere in 2022 (I have three now and I still want more) and Uggs made a huge comeback in the winter.

Which leaves us wondering, what will be the fashion trends of 2023? What clothes do I need to rush to put in my closet even though I’ll probably never wear them again? User @victoriacasalinoo thinks skinny jeans will come back (congrats millennials).

Faux fur, fun tights, and silver are set to be on the rise this year, according to @bblana444. Shockingly, outfitting repeating is set to come back in 2023. Yes, you’ve read that right the act of wearing your clothes more than once will be a trend (my washing machine can finally be put to good use).

@fashiontakesaction

Our Ins & Outs of 2023 • I'm personally most excited about outfit repeating 🤩 #outfitrepeating#newyear#trending#trend#insandouts#2023#tiktokforgood#tiktokpartner

♬ original sound - Fashion Takes Action
@shopmodig

Style > Fashion #2023#newyearresolution#sustainablefashion#itsvintage#inout#modig#shopmodig#designervintage#individualstyle#fastfashion

♬ ALL MINE - Brent Faiyaz
@connorundercover

My In’s & Out’s for 2023 #insandouts#2023

♬ original sound - Connor

What does it say about the climate of the fashion industry if re-wearing outfits is not a norm but merely a trend? For a large number of people, re-wearing outfits isn’t an option it’s a lifestyle.

Fast fashion isn’t only unsustainable, it’s unaffordable

The average person can’t afford to buy a new outfit every time they step outside of their house. Not only is it expensive but it’s harmful to the environment. The majority of us have to wear the clothes in our closet for multiple occasions. Especially as the cost of bills continues to rise, who will be able to buy a new outfit for our friend’s birthday meal?

Hayaat Nankya Kagimu who is a 24-year-old model from London has re-worn clothes throughout her life. “I don’t see the point in spending lots of money buying into trends that will soon pass and I like to buy things that will last which are typically more expensive,” she says.

“The fact re-wearing clothes is a trend shows me how lost in the influencer-capitalist society.”

“For me wearing clothes isn’t a conscious choice it’s just normal to me and I try to reject the pressure to wear something new all the time to impress people,” Kagimu says.

She thinks it’s ridiculous that outfit repeating is now considered a trend because clothes were never meant for single-purpose use. “The fact re-wearing clothes is a trend shows me how lost in the influencer-capitalist society.”

Chakkana Pryce, a 29-year-old designer from London, says re-wearing her clothes is the most natural thing for her. “When I find clothes I love, I want to wear them all the time. There are so many times when I get in the cycle of wearing the same things so much that I have to force myself to wear something else. It’s like having a uniform,” Pryce tells HuffPost UK. When she buys something new she always has the intention of keeping them for a long time.

“That’s how I decide whether or not something should be an addition to my wardrobe. I think about how many different ways I could style it with my existing clothes and if I can imagine having it forever. I don’t have any interest in one-time wear pieces,” she adds.

Her love for outfit repeating inspired the creation of her brand Sharkkini.

“Sharkkini initially started out because I couldn’t find my version of a perfect bikini, a good quality classic set that I could take on every trip, so I made it.”

Pryce continues: “That same idea of creating go-to pieces has now expanded into joggers, hoodies, skirts, and more to come. Everything starts from what I feel is missing from my wardrobe then I think about how I could make that as functional as possible but still cute.”

Her hope is that everyone who owns a Sharkkini product loves it so much that they can wear her items over and over again.

Trend or not, we’re going to be seeing a lot more re-wearing this year

For these women and plenty of others, outfit repeating isn’t a trend, so why have fashion experts predicted that we’ll see more of this in 2023?

“Being in a financial recession means people are more careful with their spending, and fashion is not a necessity so people are being more creative with how they dress and outfit build, instead of spending on new items all the time,”  says Giovanna Vieira who is a head of marketing of Rotaro.

She adds that “circular and rental fashion is becoming more popular amongst younger people. Particularly as younger millennials and Gen Z gain financial power and start to make more sustainable choices to preserve the planet and their future.”

Additionally, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find clothes with original designs, something I’ve struggled with in the past year. “A lot of what’s in stores lacks variety and originality so people may already have similar styles at home which they can re-wear or even borrow from their friends or rent from fashion rental platforms before considering to buy,” Vieira says.

″...it stems from a subconscious fear that other people will perceive you as poor if you keep wearing the same clothes all the time.”

Even though most people do re-wear their clothes, there’s stigma attached to doing so. “Generally, it stems from a subconscious fear that other people will perceive you as poor if you keep wearing the same clothes all the time,” Vieira explains.

You don’t want to be the person caught wearing her birthday dress at another event or the girl who wears the same top for every night out but why? “Historically when social class was more important in society, only those with a level of wealth could acquire the latest fashions or have items custom-made,” Vieira explains.

“Whether we like to admit it or not, despite the fact that social class isn’t as visible anymore, there are certain markers people go by to make judgments about it today - fashion being an important one.”

“The whole industry is built on novelty and trends as this is what they capitalise on so there’s this notion that wearing old season is ’tacky,” Vieira adds.

Developing personal style and building a capsule wardrobe

The stigma around wearing clothes from last season or beyond is slowly fading out as vintage and sustainable fashion are both on the rise.

“What we’re seeing now is that ‘old’ clothes such as in the case of vintage fashion, for example, are gaining huge momentum as people want to develop their own unique sense of style and find rare items which appreciate in value over time rather than depreciate.”

Chakkana Pryce believes outfit repeating should be a lifestyle rather than a trend, “The easiest way to do this is by building a wardrobe of staple/uniform pieces that you really love, which can take some time to do so.”

“It’s also good as it encourages you to invest in better quality clothing and not over-consume for the sake of a trend,” she adds.

I personally started the process of building a capsule wardrobe last year. At first, it felt tedious as it felt like I wasn’t buying anything that stood out to me. But, now I feel that I’ve managed to create my own personal style which is still growing. Finding outfits to wear now doesn’t feel like an impossible task as it did when my wardrobe when trend based.

“Rewearing the clothes we have at home makes it easier to get dressed - deciding what to wear can really be a chore so organising your wardrobe in a way that’s easy to outfit build can really help,” Vieira says.

“Outfit repeating also shows we have character and a strong sense of style and it’s financially beneficial as we’d spend less on items we don’t plan to keep.”

“Lastly, it’s more sustainable as a huge number of items that are discarded or donated to charities end up in landfills in Africa and South America - polluting the soil and water supplies and creating a global problem off the back of our consumerism and addiction to fashion,” Vieira explains.

With the cost of nearly everything in life increasing, the last thing we want to do is worry about buying new clothes. I’ll keep re-wearing the white Zara top I bought last year which my mum has labeled as ‘my uniform’ because I love it and purchased it to be re-worn.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets (15-30-3) who have managed to win two of their last three and get five points out of their last possible six. Derek Ryan and Zach Hyman re

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Carnegie Initiative shines light on programs attempting to make hockey more inclusive

    Here are some of the key learnings and takeaways from the Carnegie Initiative's second annual summit.

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five

  • Fort McMurray businesses ramping up for Arctic Winter Games

    The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve

  • Analysis: Defense still wins in the NFL playoffs

    Defense stills wins in the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles also had a standout defensive effort Saturday night. While high-flying offenses led by star quarterbacks get most of the attention, defense matters. It was evident in the NFL divisional round this weekend. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s aggressive unit forced two turnovers in the

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • International sledge hockey teams reunite in London, Ont. for tournament

    More than 30 teams from as far as the United Kingdom were in London,Ont., over the weekend to compete in a tournament hosted by the London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club. The annual event, held at the Western Fair Sports Centre, had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said organizer Todd Sargeant. It's one of the largest of its kind to take place in the world, he added, where disabled and able-bodied athletes alike have gathered to compete for 17 years. "It's really nice to have everybod