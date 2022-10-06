We Need No Other Proof That Lori Harvey Invented Red Lipstick

Stixx M
·1 min read

Lately, Lori Harvey has been our go-to inspiration for ultimate it-girl beauty — from hair down to makeup. The model has been turning looks all fashion season and the latest moment during her time in Paris needs no further introduction. In short, we're saying that Harvey basically invented the bold red lip.

Harvey attended the Business of Fashion's 500 Gala in Paris, and her makeup and fashion choices were simple yet head-turning. Lori Harvey's red lipstick moment particularly stood out against her all-black look. In an Instagram post, we see the star dressed in Haitian designer Victor Glemaud's Fall '22 ready-to-wear piece. The du-rag from the ensemble was the perfect choice that instantly draws more eyes to the fierce lip. The sartorial flowing look blended in harmony with the stunning shade of red, leaving great inspiration for an autumn evening look.

Red lipstick historically is a power move choice. It evokes confidence and divine feminine energy. If you need a push to try the statement color, keep on for a closer peek at Harvey's jaw-dropping look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

