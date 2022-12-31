No other arrests likely in Idaho murders, chief says: 'We believe we have our guy'

MEREDITH DELISO, KAYNA WHITWORTH and TIMMY TRUONG
·4 min read

A 28-year-old graduate student arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students is believed to be the only suspect in the high-profile case, authorities said.

"We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told ABC News Saturday.

PHOTO: Moscow Chief James Fry in an interview with ABC News, Dec. 31, 2022. (ABC News)
PHOTO: Moscow Chief James Fry in an interview with ABC News, Dec. 31, 2022. (ABC News)

Fry said he does not anticipate additional arrests in connection with the murders of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, who were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house on Nov. 13.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, authorities said. He is a graduate student at Washington State University, located less than 10 miles away from the University of Idaho, police said.

Washington State University identifies Kohberger as a Ph.D. student in its department of criminal justice and criminology. He completed his first semester in its criminal justice program earlier this month, the university said.

White Hyundai Elantra found

A white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the victims' house around the time of the crime is believed to be Kohberger's, Fry said.

Police had previously said they believe the occupant had "critical" information in the case. Police do not believe anyone else was in the car at the time, Fry said.

Law enforcement personnel seized the car from Kohberger's parents' Pennsylvania home and it is being processed, according to Fry.

PHOTO: Police are investigating the surveillance photo of a white car that was seen in surveillance video at approx. 3:45am in Moscow, Idaho on the morning of the murders of four college students on Nov. 13, 2022. (Moscow Police)
PHOTO: Police are investigating the surveillance photo of a white car that was seen in surveillance video at approx. 3:45am in Moscow, Idaho on the morning of the murders of four college students on Nov. 13, 2022. (Moscow Police)

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that police identified Kohberger as a suspect, at least in part, by using DNA technology, and police then tracked the grad student to Pennsylvania through his car.

Moscow police's only other prior interaction with Kohberger was a traffic citation for not wearing a seatbelt, which was issued while he was in the white Elantra, Fry said. The chief said he cannot release whether the suspect has any prior criminal history elsewhere.

No motive known but believed to be targeted attack

Police are still seeking the murder weapon -- believed to be a fixed-blade knife -- and do not have a motive, Fry said. The chief said police have evidence this was a targeted attack but cannot share more details at this time.

Within an hour of Kohberger being identified as the suspect, more than 400 calls came in to the Moscow Police Department's tip line, Fry said.

MORE: Idaho college murders: Timeline of events

Kohberger was arrested on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary and is being held without bond, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said. Kohberger is scheduled to appear in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday to begin the extradition process, Thompson said.

Kohberger intends to waive his extradition hearing to "expedite his transport to Idaho" and is "eager to be exonerated of these charges," Jason Allen LaBar, a public defender representing the suspect for the hearing, said Saturday.

PHOTO: This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)
PHOTO: This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise -- not tried in the court of public opinion," LaBar said in a statement. "One should not pass judgment about the facts of the case unless and until a fair trial in court at which time all sides may be heard and inferences challenged."

On lack of transparency

The probable cause affidavit, which details the reasons for Kohberger's arrest, is sealed and cannot be released until he returns to Idaho, Thompson said.

Once it is unsealed, more information, such as Kohberger's whereabouts over the past several weeks and what led police to the Hyundai Elantra, will be made public, Fry said.

Frustrations had been mounting among some of the victims' family members in the wake of the murders and what was criticized as a lack of transparency from police.

Fry addressed those concerns Saturday.

"We did what we had to do professionally, and we will continue to do that," he said. "We knew what we needed to do. I said from the very beginning -- we will protect the integrity of this case. And we did that. I think a lot of people realize that."

MORE: Families of Idaho murder victims address suspect's arrest: 'We are on the path to justice'

The victims' families and the Moscow community expressed relief at the news of an arrest after being on edge for more than six weeks.

"I think there's some closure there," Fry said. "And it always feels good to give people closure and to help them heal a little bit."

No other arrests likely in Idaho murders, chief says: 'We believe we have our guy' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • ​​​​​​​ A mystery, no leads, then a break in the case: Timeline of the Idaho student murders investigation

    A timeline of the investigation into the November murders of four students at the University of Idaho and what led police to arrest Bryan Kohberger.

  • Torrential Rain Floods Bay Area Highway

    Intense rainfall and flooding prompted road closures in northern California’s Bay Area on Saturday, December 31.This footage from fire officials shows pouring rain and flooded roadways in the coastal town of Half Moon Bay.Wind gusts as high as 63 mph struck the area as the storm moved east, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.A flood watch was in effect in the area until Saturday evening. Credit: CAL FIRE CZU via Storyful

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Canada leaves Spengler Cup without a win after 3-1 loss to Sweden's Orebro

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Orebro HK on Thursday in quarterfinal action at the international hockey tournament. Goals from Filip Berglund and Linus Oberg put Orebro up 2-0 after two periods but Chris DiDomenico scored with just over six minutes remaining in the third to halve the lead. With DiDomenico in the penalty box for cross-checking, Mathias Brome scored into an empty net with 26 seconds left

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke