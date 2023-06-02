No one wants to be paid in rubles or Bolivars. Trading nations should stick to the U.S. dollar | Opinion

It’s official: The so-called BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — have agreed to formally discuss creating a currency for trade between themselves and put an end to the hegemony of the U.S. dollar. But my advice is, don’t rush to get rid of your greenbacks!

At a June 1 meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, foreign ministers of the BRICS countries agreed to start talks to create the new trade currency for the group that includes the world’s biggest emerging economies, and possibly others, such as Iran, Venezuela and Argentina. The issue will be the focus of an Aug. 22-24 summit of BRICS presidents, also in South Africa.

“I am in favor of creating, within the BRICS, a trading currency between our countries, just like the Europeans created the euro,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on May 26.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, applauded Lula’s statement, and Chinese officials welcomed the upcoming discussions. Argentina announced on May 31 that it will start allowing Chinese companies to invest in the country in yuan.

Some international economists aren’t laughing at the idea, pointing out that BRICS countries account for nearly a third of the world’s economy, and that emerging countries conduct a growing amount of their trade among themselves. BRICS countries don’t want to continue paying financial charges for conducting their trade in U.S. dollars, when they could trade in their own currencies.

In addition, recent U.S. economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have increased the appetite of China and other members of the group to be less dependent on the U.S. dollar, the plan’s advocates say.

Joseph W. Sullivan, a former White House economist during the Trump administration, writes in Foreign Policy magazine that a hypothetical BRICS-issued trade currency could “usurp, or at least shake, the dollar’s place on the throne.”

But there is a near consensus among international economists that it would take decades for that to happen. It took the European Union more than 50 years since it started as the European Coal and Steel Community in 1948 to launch the euro in 1999.

There are several reasons why a BRICS trade currency is a long shot.

Politically, the BRICS countries, despite their anti-U.S. rhetoric, have more differences among them than things in common.

China and India have a longstanding border dispute, and their day-to-day relations are so bad that in recent weeks they have kicked out nearly all of each other’s journalists, according to The Wall Street Journal. India has also outlawed several Chinese mobile apps, including Tik Tok and We Chat.

In addition, China accounts for nearly 75% of the combined BRICS’ economic output and has little incentive to shift to a currency other than its own.

“China will smile at everybody at the BRICS summit, but won’t accept a common currency. They want the others to use the yuan,” says Marcelo Giugale, a former senior World Bank economist who teaches at Georgetown University.

“There’s no way China will share its currency with four other countries, three of which are in trouble,” he added. “Russia is under Western economic sanctions, South Africa is in deep financial trouble and Brazil’s president is attacking the independence of Brazil’s Central Bank.”

Story continues

What may happen is a continuing trend of BRICS member countries and their allies to settle their trade bilateral balances with their own currencies, rather than the U.S. dollar, to save financial costs. That may mean that the U.S. dollar, which is now used for more than 75% of world trade transactions, may lose some of its market share. But not much.

Most of us are not likely to see a new BRICS currency — like the dollar or the euro — in our lifetimes, for the simple reason that most people don’t trust the governments of BRICS member countries and would likely have even less confidence in a potential BRICS Central Bank.

In dozens of trips to Latin America, the Middle East and Asia over the decades, I have never met anybody who says they are eager to put their life savings or get their wages in yuans, rubles or Bolivars. Until you meet one person who does, I suggest sticking to good old U.S. dollars.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 8 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Blog: www.andresoppenheimer.com