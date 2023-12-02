Advertisement

No one wants dividend stocks anymore as investors chase the tech rally

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Cash dollars and stock market indicators (inflation, economy, crisis, finance)
Investors have shifted from the safety of dividend stocks to high growth names in 2023.Getty Images

  • The safety-trade of 2022 has been largely reversed this year as investors pile into tech stocks.

  • This can be seen in Dividend ETF flows, which have fallen off a cliff in 2023 from a record in 2022.

  • Popular dividend ETFs have badly lagged the broader stock market this year as the mega-cap tech stocks surged.

Investors have largely abandoned dividend stocks this year.

Amid the 2022 bear market, investors piled into dividend-paying stocks in hopes of having a buffer on their invested capital in the form of a dividend as the Federal Reserve began to aggressively hike interest rates.

Dividend-paying companies are largely viewed as safer, more stable firms than their non-paying counterparts, and as the stock market plunged more than 20% last year, investors were scrambling for safe havens, and for a brief period of time at least, value and dividend-oriented stocks outperformed the broader stock market in 2022 by falling less than the S&P 500.

The strong demand can be seen via the collective inflows into dividend ETFs last year, which hit a record $62.1 billion. That followed a strong 2021, when $41 billion flowed into dividend ETFs. Altogether, investors purchased more than $100 billion worth of dividend ETFs from 2021 through 2022.

That trend hit a wall this year, with the safety-trade largely reversing as investors have chased mega-cap tech stocks higher. Only three mega-cap tech stocks pay a dividend: Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, and the dividend yield on them is so small that they're often not included in dividend ETFs.

So far in 2023, investors have purchased just $786.8 million worth of dividend ETFs, according to data from Bloomberg, representing a 99% decline from last year's record inflows. Instead, investors have been piling into technology stocks amid an AI frenzy, with the Nasdaq 100 surging more than 50% this year.

Investors' rejection of dividend ETFs this year is also being driven by their underperformance.

The popular Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is up 9% year-to-date, which is less than half the S&P 500's gain of 20%. Meanwhile, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and the iShares Select Dividend ETF are in negative territory.

Dividend stocks
YCharts

Read the original article on Business Insider