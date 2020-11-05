‘No One Can Throw Anyone Out’: Nitish Kumar on Yogi’s CAA Comment

Bihar is entering its final phase of voting, and two allies – the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath – have come face-to-face over the latter’s comment on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Adityanath made a ‘vow’ recently of "throwing intruders out" and this seems to have miffed his counterpart in Bihar who dubbed the remark as "faltu baat" (nonsense).





Addressing a rally in Kishangarh, Kumar said, “Some people are spreading propaganda and talking rubbish. Who will throw whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out in this country, as everyone belongs to India. We've always created an environment of harmony and tried to unite everyone."

Speaking about how he has always worked towards harmony, he said, “Our aim is that when everyone stays together peacefully and in harmony, that is when this country will develop and move forward.”

Addressing a rally in Kathihar assembly seat, Adityanath had said, "If an intruder tries to invade Indian Territory then the government will try to keep him out,” Network 18 reported.

The UP CM said if the Congress and the RJD came to power, they would spread anarchy like that in Shaheen Bagh – a dig taken at the Delhi-based locality, which became the epicentre of protests against the CAA December 2019 onwards. “We know that some of the areas in Bihar, including Katihar, face the problem,” he added.

Yogi said that the BJP government will not tolerate anyone messing with the security of the country. “This is happening because the BJP is working for all 135 crore people of the country,” he said.

