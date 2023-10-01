No One Will Save You director has "no plans" for a sequel

20th Century Studios

Brian Duffield, the director of paranormal home invasion thriller No One Will Save You, has said that he currently has "no plans" for a sequel.

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever as the grieving and reclusive Brynn, who is mourning the loss of her mother. She is shunned by her entire town due to a past, unknown event and lives a solitary life until she is forced to fend off an alien invasion on Earth.

The thriller's ending sees Brynn happier than ever after the rest of the town are possessed by the hostile extra-terrestrials – and leaves the front door ajar for a potential sequel.

But, speaking to Slash Film, Duffield has stated that the a follow-up isn't very likely:

"I am not the biggest sequel guy. I joked with Kaitlyn, maybe it's every seven years, we'll do our Before Sunset and we'll save you. I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel."

Continuing, he added that if the first film received a big enough audience, that might change his mind:

"If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone's begging for it, we'll talk. There's not a franchise super plan in my head yet.

"It would take a lot of work then I'd be so stressed out that I have to come up with something."

Duffield previously explained whether or not the ending to No One Will Save You is real or a hallucination in an interview with Inverse.

"For Brynn, it's not a delusion or anything," he revealed.

"I love Brynn. I love her as a character and what she goes through, and I don't have the heart to be a douchebag, and she gets kicked so hard in the movie that I wanted our girl to be okay."

The film has been commended for its unique aspects of the horror genre, including the fact that there's only one line of dialogue over the full run-time.

No One Will Save You is available to watch now on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US.

