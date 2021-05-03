No one makes mugs out of us! Why Line of Duty should end now

Warning: this article contains spoilers from the Line of Duty series six finale. Do not read on if you haven’t watched

DCI Ian Buckells always had the air of a man who might struggle with spelling. And so it proved, as his inability to spell the word “definitely” acted as both evidence against him and a measure of the banality of his particular brand of evil. But his unmasking as The Fourth Man still felt oddly anticlimactic, leaving a sense, in Ted Hastings’ words, of having “lost a shilling and found a penny”. That’s not to say the finale of season six of Line of Duty was unsatisfactory – not a bit of it, fella. It was by turns heart-stoppingly tense, enraging, triumphant and oddly poignant. But with this show, there’s always a hint of more revelations lurking just outside the peripheral vision; the sense that nothing has quite been resolved.

Approaching the halfway point of the episode, it felt like the investigation was running too smoothly. When the OCG’s exhumed strongbox revealed crucial evidence relating to old friends including Tony Gates, Jackie Laverty and Maneet Bindra, it felt like a grim but conclusive inventory of the whole series to date. Then, a plot to permanently silence DI Jo Davidson was foiled: Steve Arnott – who had been relieved of his firearms licence by the medical officer – got to work with a taser, numerous balaclava men meekly surrendered their weapons and Davidson trotted off to start a new life in Witness Protection.

The real meat of the episode, though, still lay ahead. There have been those who have criticised recent seasons of the show for resorting to thriller pyrotechnics – gunplay over nuance. That certainly wasn’t the case here. Instead, creator Jed Mercurio treated us to what felt like an attempt at achieving moral closure for its protagonists – which may tell its own story about whether or not Line of Duty has a future beyond this season. Many viewers have harboured dark fears about Ted Hastings. Surely not Ted? Well, no. But there were undeniably questions to answer, and answer them he did. The show’s most affecting interrogation scene yet involved Hastings spilling his secrets about John Corbett’s death and Steph Corbett’s money and trusting in the forgiveness of Arnott and Kate Fleming, whose pained, “disappointed not angry” faces were at once amusing and mildly heartbreaking.

Line of Duty was a tease to the last. Momentarily, the finale seemed to promise a High Noon showdown between AC-12 and the magnificently sinister DI Carmichael – a woman whose smile looks like the last thing you see before the polonium kicks in and you lose consciousness. Instead, it was the more prosaic Buckells – going through stages including cocky, defiant and crestfallen – who got the last triple-barrelled interrogation of the series. And ultimately, it seemed, there wasn’t much more to it than money and control. Buckells was little more than a greedy coward.

However, there’s been a definite sense of Mercurio inserting contemporary political resonances into this series, which made last night’s home strait particularly piquant. “Your corruption was mistaken for incompetence,” Hastings railed at Buckells. “How some people can fail upwards beggars belief!” Take that as you will. But there was no mistaking the wider moral message of Hastings’ rant in Carmichael’s office before he nobly threw himself under the bus regarding the Corbett killing. “It devastates me that we’ve stopped standing up for accountability,” he fumed. “That we’ve stopped caring about truth and integrity.” Ted, bless him, was willing to practice what he preached – meanwhile Carmichael’s response (“What do you expect me to do with this information?”) spoke volumes about her blank, expedient desire to push everything awkward under the carpet.

This, arguably, is why Line of Duty should end here. Carmichael, it seems, was nothing more than wildly, almost dementedly ambitious. Of course, if it interferes with due process, that constitutes its own form of corruption. But there probably isn’t an ongoing series in it. Chief Constable Philip Osborne remains infuriatingly elusive – clearly sketchy as hell with his self-righteous talk of “a few rotten apples” but not directly implicated in anything specific. It’s hard to see where our trio of flawed heroes might go next. It’s clear they’ve still got each other – Arnott and Fleming shared a forlorn night in the pub where they tried vainly to cheer each other up. Hastings seems to be halfway out of the building, and given what Carmichael now knows about him, it’s hard to imagine him mustering up the power to push open any closed doors.

In fact, as the always-bittersweet closing summary tells us: “Currently, AC-12’s powers to curb wrongdoing in public office have never been weaker.” Arnott and Fleming make it clear they’re continuing with their Sisyphean task, so the door to season seven remains just about ajar. But real accountability and integrity look further away than ever. As Hastings gloriously boasted during the Buckells interrogation, “Nobody makes mugs out of AC-12!” Sadly, DI Carmichael might be about to prove him wrong. Heroes come and go. But corruption never ends.