'No one lies like family': Liz Scheier uncovers her mother's deep deception in 'Never Simple'

From the start of her memoir, Liz Scheier shares a simple truth: "No one lies like family." Then, Scheier proceeds to introduce the first of many lies revealed in "Never Simple" (Henry Holt and Co., 288 pp., ★★★ out of four).

While on a break from college, Scheier plans on getting a driver's license. A normal right of passage. But there is only one problem: Her mother Judith admits to her there is no birth certificate. It turns out one was never filed. And oh, by the way, Judith was married to a man who was not Liz's father when Liz was born. This revelation begets many other lies and immediately the reader is hooked.

&quot;Never Simple&quot; by Liz Scheier
"Never Simple" by Liz Scheier

Sadly, lying is the least of Judith's flaws as a mother. In addition to having a pathological need to lie, she is also volatile and living with an untreated borderline personality disorder.

What unfolds for Scheier is a childhood spent, at times, either mothering her own parent or distancing herself from the relationship. Navigating childhood and adolescence is a complex balancing act at the best of times. For Scheier it was a minefield.

In adulthood, Scheier is introduced to new struggles like balancing nurturing her young family with her mother's abuse, manipulation and mental illness. The former was made even more formidable by dementia. Sadly, as Scheier discovers, when you distance yourself from your family for your own mental health, they don't necessarily respect your boundaries.

Scheier writes a compelling memoir that is hard to put down. Written in decisive prose, Scheier does not coddle herself or her mother. Neither does she vilify or glorify anyone. The many adults and family that came in and out of her life or the family she never met, are not pure good or pure evil but human and therefore, flawed.

Liz Scheier
Liz Scheier

"Never Simple" is much like the memoirs of others who have grown in a world filled with chaos, with the recent "Sex Cult Nun" by Faith Jones and previous USA TODAY best sellers "The Glass Castle" by Jeannette Walls and "Educated" by Tara Westover. Much like those memoirs, "Never Simple" shows a child and young adult who, while living in chaos, has a maturity and wisdom that most adults don't possess. As a result, our response is more profound awe than merely a sympathetic aww.

The memoir's only flaw is in what is written but what is left unsaid. Not so much as how Scheier coped in situations with her mother, but how she coped with interacting in the world outside her home. How do you learn to trust others, how do you learn to even trust yourself? How did Scheier figure out the normal rules of society when her life was often spent outside of it.

Every reader will take something different from this memoir. Some will see themselves while others will empathize. But in the end, 'Never Simple' reminds every reader that no matter who we are and where we come from, life is never simple.

