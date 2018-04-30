No one is hitting the ball like Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez is tearing the cover off the ball. (Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)

Right now, the most dangerous-looking hitter on the Toronto Blue Jays is a guy who was plying his trade in Triple-A less than three weeks ago.

That’s not an indictment of the stable of veterans in the club’s lineup, many of whom are having really strong starts. It’s just a statement that reflects how good Teoscar Hernandez has been, and how strange it seems now that he didn’t break camp with the team.

“We sent him down to start the season, that’s how smart we are,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons quipped over the weekend about not having Hernandez all year.

Through 14 games the right fielder is hitting .316/.391/.702 with four home runs and a pair of triples. He’s also got a healthy walk rate of 10.9 percent and is striking out at a manageable 23.4 percent clip — down from the 37.9 percent he managed in his cup of coffee last season.

All of those numbers come from a small sample, but perhaps more exciting — and telling — than any of them is the way the ball is exploding off his bat. On Sunday, he demonstrated that with a 105.8 mph no-doubt shot to the opposite field:

Those type of hits have become the norm for Hernandez, who is becoming a Statcast darling this season with his prodigious power.

Entering Monday’s action, the 25-year-old ranks first in the major leagues in percentage of barrels per ball in play (28.6%) and percentage of barrels per plate appearance (18.8%). While barrels can be a somewhat convoluted metric, they are probably the best one we have when it comes to measuring who crushes the ball the most. Guys who lead the league in barrels need a magic combination of raw strength and bat speed — something that Gibbons sees in Hernandez.

“He can whistle it through that zone pretty good,” he says. “One thing in baseball you find out over time by going to batting practice every day is the ball sounds different coming off some guys’ bats. Generally it’s the big strong guys, but there’s definitely a difference in bat speed. Just like some pitchers can throw it harder.”

Story Continues

Beyond the barrels, Hernadez ranks fourth in average exit velocity (96.3 mph) behind a trio of prime-time sluggers in Nelson Cruz, Aaron Judge and J.D. Martinez. When that number is adjusted to just reflect balls in the air (a more telling measure as hard ground balls don’t necessarily reflect big-time power) he’s second to just Giancarlo Stanton at 101.3 mph. He also leads the league in percentage of balls hit over 95 mph at 64.3 percent.

Where the numbers get even crazier for the Blue Jays outfielder is when it comes to “Expected Stats,” where Statcast predicts what type of numbers a hitter should have based on his quality of contact. Now, the folks at Statcast tend to get overzealous here as they believe the average hitter deserves an extra seven points on their batting average, 40 points on their slugging percentage and 24 points on their wOBA. So take what follows with a grain of salt, or two, maybe even three.

That said, Hernandez’s “Expected Stats” are just outrageous. His average is already .316, but his expected average is .364. It’s hard to improve on slugging .702, but his expected slugging is a league-high .872. His current .446 wOBA is just a touch above Mike Trout’s, but his expected wOBA is a Bondsian .533.

These numbers are ludicrous, and to some extent a small sample-size creation. They also reflect that the Blue Jays are onto something special with Hernandez. We already knew he had big-time power, but this data confirms the extent of it. Ultimately, what Statcast does best is quantify what the eye-test tells us. You don’t need to know this home run is hit 111 mph to know that it’s crushed, but it helps:

Via MLB.tv

Whether Hernandez can continue to be an offensive force could end up resting more on how often he can make contact as opposed to the quality of that contact. He’s still a relatively free swinger with a lot of whiffs in his game who’s run a sub-70 percent contact rate in every season he’s appeared in, including 2018. If his strikeout rate climbs back into the 30s like it has in the past, that’s going to limit his offensive ceiling.

For now though, he’s firing on all cylinders and barreling up more balls than anyone in the game. As long as he does that he’s going to continue to make believers out of those skeptical of his plate discipline. He already has a strong believer in his manager, who keeps pencilling him into the critical No. 2 spot in the order every night.

“I think he’s just coming into his own. He’s got as much power as you’ll see. He does it easy. I think he’s got a chance to be a star someday.”