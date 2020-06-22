No one has ever been more upset about a weather delay than this PGA Tour winner

There's nothing more frustrating than having a round of golf halted by bad weather. And when you're playing as well as Tyrrell Hatton is right now, it must be even worse. Check that, it definitely is worse. And Hatton made sure everyone knew that.

The, um, expressive British star was in great shape to pull off the most bizarre back-to-back wins in PGA Tour history on Sunday when storms came through the Hilton Head area. Hatton won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and remained the most recent PGA Tour winner for more than 13 weeks until Daniel Berger won at Colonial when the season resumed. But now Hatton was playing again and tied for the lead during the final round at Harbour Town when the horn blew. Let's just say he was NOT happy:

Man, he took that hard. Was he really that worried about having to spend an extra day in Hilton Head? It looks lovely this time of the year!

Funny enough, on a day in which Hatton lamented poor putting, he actually wound up making that birdie attempt after waiting for nearly three hours:

And after finishing two shots behind winner Webb Simpson in a tie for third, Hatton changed his tune about the break in the action.

"I actually think it helped me," Hatton told reporters after. "I wasn't feeling very comfortable with my swing, like I said, after yesterday's round, but going back out into the range after the delay for some reason, my swing felt good, and that showed with how I started. Yeah, just a case of not holing putts today."

So keep that in mind the next time your round is interrupted and think positive! Weather delays can be a good thing! Nah, never mind. Can't do it. They still suck.

