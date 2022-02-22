'No one did a thing to help': Closing arguments in fed trial of George Floyd cops

BILL HUTCHINSON and JANEL KLEIN
·5 min read

A federal jury is poised to begin deliberating the fates of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights by not providing medical aid during his fatal arrest and failing to stop their senior officer's excessive use of force.

The U.S. District Court jury in St. Paul, Minnesota, is expected to get the case Wednesday morning and begin weighing the evidence against Thomas Lane, 38, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Tou Thao, 35.

The panel heard closing arguments on Tuesday from prosecutors and defense attorneys, but was sent home before being handed the case due to a snow emergency declared in St. Paul.

In her closing argument, U.S. Assistant Attorney Manda Sertich asked the jury to convict all three defendants, alleging they ignored their duty to intervene as they watched Derek Chauvin "commit a violent crime" by kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, rendering him unconscious and without a detectable pulse.

PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are shown in a composite of their criminal mugshots released by Hennepin County Sheriff&#39;s Office in Minnesota, June 3, 2020. (Hennepin County Sheriff&#39;s Office via AP, FILE)
PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are shown in a composite of their criminal mugshots released by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, June 3, 2020. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, FILE)

"No one did a thing to help," Sertich told the jury.

Chauvin was convicted in state court last year of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. He later pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges stemming from Floyd's 2020 death and the physical abuse of a handcuffed 14-year-old boy in 2017.

"A human being, someone's son, father, friend, significant other, George Perry Floyd Jr. died a slow and torturous death ... underneath their knees, handcuffed, unarmed, not resisting in broad daylight on a public street," Sertich said.

Defendants failed to follow 'plain, old common sense'

Sertich cited the inactions of all three men, starting with Thao, who testified during the trial that he never touched Floyd and was focused on "crowd control" during the Memorial Day 2020 episode. But Sertich said Thao refused to stop Chauvin's brutality despite witnesses, including an off-duty firefighter, yelling at him to check on Floyd's well-being.

MORE: Derek Chauvin's presence to loom large in fed trial of former cops charged in George Floyd's death: Experts

She said Kueng and Lane, both rookie cops at the time of Floyd's death, and Thao failed to follow "plain, old common sense."

"Chauvin's use of force was obvious and unreasonable to everyone, including bystanders which included juveniles," Sertich said.

PHOTO: People march on May 23, 2021, during an event in remembrance of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: People march on May 23, 2021, during an event in remembrance of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

She added that Thao appeared more concerned with arguing and belittling "people trying to make him do what the law -- not to mention human decency and common sense -- required him to do."

Turning her attention to Kueng, Sertich said that even as Floyd begged for his life and repeatedly complained he could not breathe, Kueng pressed the handcuffed man's wrists into his back and laughed when Chauvin told Floyd that talking uses a lot of oxygen.

While Lane questioned Chauvin about whether they should put Floyd on his side to help ease his breathing and went with Floyd in the ambulance to assist paramedics, Sertich said he "did nothing to give George Floyd the medical aid he knew Mr. Floyd so desperately needed."

MORE: Former cop's plan to testify could throw wrench into federal trial over George Floyd's death: Experts

All three defendants testified during the trial and each attempted to shift the blame to Chauvin, who was a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out," Thao testified. Lane told the jury that Chauvin "deflected" all his suggestions to help Floyd and Kueng testified that Chauvin "was my senior officer and I trusted his advice."

Sertich told the jury that Chauvin barely spoke to Lane, Kueng and Thao during the incident and certainly wasn't "ordering them around."

'A tragedy is not a crime'

Thao's attorney, Robert Paule, acknowledged in his closing argument that Floyd's death was a tragedy.

"However, tragedy is not a crime," Paule said.

Paule argued that the actions of all three officers showed they did not willfully neglect to help Floyd. Paule said Thao was the officer who radioed for an ambulance to step up its dispatch to the scene and suggested using a hobble device to restrain Floyd.

He also said Thao believed that Floyd was suffering from excited delirium, a syndrome in which a subject displays wild agitation and violent behavior, and the best thing to do was hold him down until paramedics arrived.

"They didn't do that for a bad purpose," Paule said. "They did that to get medical people there quickly."

PHOTO: Prosecutor Samantha Trepel questions Thomas Lane before U.S. District Judge Magnuson during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)
PHOTO: Prosecutor Samantha Trepel questions Thomas Lane before U.S. District Judge Magnuson during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

He asked the jury to review videos of the incident presented at the trial, noting, "Three officers are not able to control a person in handcuffs."

Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said his client's inadequate training by the Minneapolis Police Department, lack of experience and his "perceived subordinate role to Mr. Chauvin" combined for a perfect storm that cost Floyd his life and disproves the government's allegations that Kueng willfully deprived Floyd of medical aid and failed to stop Chauvin.

Plunkett said Kueng was "under the influence" of Chauvin, his training officer.

"He respected this person. He looked up to this person. He relied on this person's experience," Plunkett said.

MORE: Prosecutor says cops made 'conscious choice' not to protect George Floyd

He added, "We often hear about the mob mentality. Courts are this country's protection against the mob and courts depend vitally on you as jurors."

Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, wrapped up the closing arguments by accusing the government of indicting an "innocent man."

"In other words, you can do an innocent act and you can end up in a courtroom like this because that's what happened to Thomas Lane," Gray told the jury.

Gray left the jury to ponder the question, "Why did the government indict them?"

"We all know why," Gray said. "Politics, ladies and gentlemen."

ABC News' Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report.

'No one did a thing to help': Closing arguments in fed trial of George Floyd cops originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Minneapolis officers ignored training, lacked 'decency' in Floyd arrest, jury hears

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) -A federal prosecutor told a jury in closing arguments on Tuesday that three former Minneapolis police officers ignored their training and basic human decency by failing to intervene when their colleague knelt on George Floyd's neck during a deadly arrest. Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38, have all pleaded not guilty to charges they willfully denied Floyd's constitutional right to receive medical aid in police custody during the May 2020 arrest, even as they had what a prosecutor called "front-row seats" to Floyd's murder beside a police car parked in a Minneapolis intersection. Their lawyers in defense summations said prosecutors had failed to prove the three men acted with deliberate indifference, arguing that the defendants were oblivious at the time to the urgency of Floyd's medical needs.

  • Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights “chose to do nothing” as a fellow officer squeezed the life out of Floyd, a prosecutor said in her closing argument Tuesday. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly or didn’t have the intent the charges require. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Office

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in A

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • St. Louis happy with Caufield-Anderson chemistry, Canadiens crush Maple Leafs 5-2

    MONTREAL — In the midst of a horrendous season, the Montreal Canadiens gave their fans one glorious moment Monday night: A 5-2 thumping win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Interim head coach Martin St. Louis decided to pair two of his stars, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield, on a line with Nick Suzuki and it paid off instantly. Both Caufield (one goal, two assists) and Anderson (two goals, one assist) combined for three-point nights. On his end, Caufield notched his fifth goal in six games during S

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f