No One Can Believe Tate Martell’s Real Name Is Tathan

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday to explore options outside of the Buckeyes.

The news wasn't so much of a surprise given that star freshman and former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State last week. He enrolled in classes and will reportedly ask the NCAA for eligibility to play in the upcoming season.

Fans on social media were really shocked when they discovered Martell's real name after a portal screenshot showed up as "Tathan" instead of "Tate Martell."

You think you know someone and then it turns out Tate is short for Tathan.

I'm shook.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Tate Martell is named Tathan? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 10, 2019

it has just been brought to my attention by @BenGlicksman that Tate Martell's birth name is not "Tate."

It is "Tathan."

Tathan.https://t.co/NyLMGalPUx pic.twitter.com/fRKmxQVeh6



— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 10, 2019

Learning Tate Martell's name is Tathan has completely derailed this week's #Puntcast — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 10, 2019

I had no idea Tate was short for "Tathan" until today. — Ramzythan Nasrallah (@ramzy) January 10, 2019

Tathan Care of Business™ — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 10, 2019

I’m just beyond shocked that Tate Martell’s real name is Tathan. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 10, 2019

How you gonna start drama with a name like TATHAN?? pic.twitter.com/mnHAM2P1lH — ???? Fairy Squad Mother™ ???? (@Jalexandria22) January 10, 2019

Tathan is short for Tathanos — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 10, 2019

Ohio State is losing its starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins Jr., to the draft. Martell was set up for the top job until Fields came in.