No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home

A puppy who was abandoned at a California airport got a home just in time for the holidays.

He was left at San Francisco International Airport earlier this fall when he arrived from an international destination, and the traveler who had him chose to continue on without the pup, United Airlines said in a Dec. 16 news release.

The airline released photos of the dog, both when he was abandoned and now that he’s been adopted. He was just a pup in the photo of him dropped at the airport, looking at the camera with one ear sticking straight up.

Airline staff made sure he completed all the necessary requirements to enter the U.S., including quarantining, the release said.

Eventually, United Airlines pilot William Dale adopted the black German shepherd mix and named him Polaris after the airline’s business class cabin, the Independent reported. It’s also a reference to the North Star.

Sweet, sweet baby Polaris is going home with a loving, new @united family today, just in time for the holidays. @vjpassa the love you gave this dog truly saved his life - you are the embodiment of Good Leads The Way! pic.twitter.com/VC5Y5ZpyDW — Maddie King (@Maddie_Queen) December 15, 2022

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United. “It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays.”

San Francisco SPCA partnered with the airline to find Polaris a home, according to the news release. On Dec. 15, they had an adoption party at the airport, where they dressed him in a little Santa outfit. He posed proudly with his new family.

Story continues

“United’s Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home,” said Lisa Feder, SF SPCA chief of Rescue and Welfare.

The animal welfare agency is offering free adoptions for adult dogs older than five months old through Dec. 31. For those who want a puppy, they’ll waive half the adoption fee for completing their online Puppy Parent Orientation course.

Check out some of the animals up for adoption at sfspca.org/adopt.

Missing dog’s owner says ‘little prayer’ in CA. The next day, she got call from Kansas

Nobody would adopt ‘sweet dog.’ Then she was reunited in Texas ‘Christmas miracle’

Abandoned dog in Florida hotel had vanished from Texas home 7 years ago, shelter says