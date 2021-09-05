No one is above law, legal action will be taken: CM Baghel on FIR against his father

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 5 (ANI): After Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was booked for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Brahmins, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Sunday said that no one is above the law adding that legal action will be taken in the matter.

"As a Chief Minister, I have a responsibility to maintain harmony among different communities. If he (the father) made a remark against a community, I feel sorry. Legal action would be taken against him," he told reporters here.

Noting that everything is above the law, the Chief Minister tweeted, "As a son, I respect my father, but as a Chief Minister, none of his mistakes can be overlooked which disturbs the public order. No one is above the law in our government, even if he is the chief minister's father."

Bhupesh's father during his tour in Uttar Pradesh had called to "boycott" Brahmins.

"Brahmins will be sent from Ganga to Volga river. They are foreigners. They consider us untouchables and are snatching away all our rights. I will urge villagers to not let Brahmins enter their village," Nand Kumar Baghel had said.

Following his remark, an FIR was registered at DD Nagar police station in Raipur on the complaint of the Sarv Brahmin Samaj against Nand Kumar Baghel on late Saturday night.

Naveen Sharma of the Sarv Brahmin Samaj accused Nand Kumar of diving the society.

"In a video, Nand Kumar Baghel made remarks against Brahmins, calling them foreigners and demanded that they should be sent out of India. His statement was aimed at dividing society. An FIR has been lodged against him at Deen Dayal police station," Sharma told ANI.

Speaking about the case, Yogita Khaparde, Police Station in-charge of DD Nagar in Raipur said, "On September 2, we received a complaint from Sarv Brahman Samaj, Sundar Nagar that Nand Kumar Baghel made remarks against the Brahmin community. The offence was registered on September 4. A probe has been initiated." (ANI)