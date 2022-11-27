No offense, Miami ends season with another ugly loss and fails to qualify for bowl

Susan Miller Degnan
·3 min read

The Miami Hurricanes will be home for the holidays, with thankfully no more opportunities to lose there.

The University of Miami on Saturday lost its fifth consecutive game at home and failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2007, losing 42-16 to Pittsburgh in another inept offensive display at Hard Rock Stadium.

In a prime-time regular-season finale, the Hurricanes were lifeless, listless and just plain bad on Senior Night, ending their season at 5-7 (3-5 ACC) for the first time in 15 years and cutting short the college careers of several players.

UM’s unfortunate home streak began Sept. 24 against Middle Tennessee State. Miami was outscored at home 101 to 6 across eight quarters until redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Garcia threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to senior Will Mallory at 11:52 of the final quarter. Garcia followed with another 4-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Restrepo with 7:22 left and Pitt’s lead cut to 42-16.

Garcia finished 17-of-28 for 192 yards and his two touchdowns.

Tight end Mallory had nine catches for 103 yards and the touchdown in his final game as a Hurricane.

The Panthers, who previously qualified for a bowl, finished the regular season 8-4 and 5-3.

UM fans will soon be monitoring if any quarterbacks, including veteran starter Tyler Van Dyke, announce pending departures when the transfer portal opens after conference title games.

Van Dyke lasted all of 2 minutes 41 seconds Saturday before his season ended for good when he threw an interception at 12:19 of the opening quarter and fell on his previously injured throwing shoulder. Pitt outside linebacker Tylar Wiltz hit the unblocked Van Dyke, whose forced throw — intended for Jaleel Skinner — was picked off by SirVocea Dennis. Dennis returned it 67 yards to the UM 30, and Panthers tailback Israel Abanikanda scored four plays later to make it 7 -0 at 10:13.

Van Dyke, who started after missing three of the past four games with the injury, finished 4 of 8 for 83 yards, with the interception. UM’s quarterbacks were sacked six times.

Enter freshman Jacurri Brown (2-of-3 for 4 yards, with an interception), who started the two previous games while Van Dyke was recuperating his shoulder. Brown was intercepted by Javon McIntyre at 8:41 on the quarterback’s third play and second pass. Pitt took over at its own 39 and four plays later was at the Miami 5-yard line. The Hurricanes defense came through with an impressive goal-line stand, holding Pitt three times at the UM 1.

Behind Garcia, UM’s third quarterback of the night, the Hurricanes could only get as far as their own 32, and punted. Two plays later, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis hit Jared Wayne at the Pitt 47, and Wayne sliced through a deficient UM defense, with missed tackles by James Williams, DJ Ivey and Caleb Johnson. The result: A 66-yard touchdown and 14-0 Pitt lead with 50 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Panthers made it 21-0 at 11:46 of the second quarter on an 11-yard rush by Abanikanda — two plays after Will Mallory fumbled a 9-yard completion. They made it 28-0 with 31 seconds left in the first half on a 26-yard strike from Slovis to Wayne.

At the end of the first half, Garcia was 4-of-11 for 8 yards; and Brown was 1-of-2 for 0 yards, with an interception.

