No, I Will Not Be 'Reaching Out' To Trump Voters, Now Or Ever. Here's Why.

When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, like millions of other Americans, I was horrified. He had campaigned on a platform of hate, pledging to ban Muslims from entering the United States and build a literal wall to keep Latinos out of the country. He stoked anti-Semitism, mocked a disabled reporter and had a history of misogyny.

Once Trump actually became US president, he called white supremacists “very fine people,” locked children in cages and systematically sought to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, disregarding the millions of Americans who would be left without access to healthcare if he were successful.

Over the past four years, I’ve lived in fear as Trumpism has taken over the country. In counties where Trump held campaign rallies, hate crimes increased a shocking 226%, showing that this rhetoric has real consequences for marginalised groups. Nearly everyone in America who is not a natural-born white, Christian, heterosexual male in relatively good health has been targeted by the policies of the Trump administration.

These calls for unity come from a place of privilege, and they’re coming from mostly straight, white, cisgender people who are financially secure.

As a Jew, an atheist, a woman and the mother of a disabled child, I have watched as my communities have been threatened repeatedly. The day the 2020 election was called with Joe Biden projected to be our next president, Idanced in the streets at Black Lives Matter Plaza along with thousands of others who finally felt like this long nightmare was coming to an end.

But almost immediately, we began to hear calls to reach out to Trump supporters to mend fences. Pop star Katy Perry encouraged fans to follow her lead and tell family members who voted for Trump that they are “here for them.”

Political scientist Ian Bremmer encouraged Biden voters to reach out to Trump supporters to show empathy. Former senator Rick Santorum, who compared same-sex marriage to bestiailty while holding office,...

