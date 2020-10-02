No, That’s Not NDTV Journalist Ravish Kumar Rolling on the Ground

A video of a reporter at NDTV rolling on the ground has gone viral in an attempt to troll journalist Ravish Kumar. But, in reality, the video is of Kashmiri journalist Fayaz Bukhari, who was ducking to take cover from heavy firing at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The clip was also uploaded as part of NDTV’s blooper reels in 2013.

CLAIM

BJP’s MLA from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Indu Tiwari, tweeted the video with the caption,

“ इस मसीहा पत्रकार को पहचानते हैं? ये दुनिया को पत्रकारिता पर ज्ञान देने की खान हैं। इन्हें आजकल की पत्रकारिता इन्हें मज़ाक़ लगता है। क़ैदें हैं रविश कुमार।”

(Translation: “Do you recognise this messiah journalist? He imparts knowledge of journalism to the world. He finds today’s journalism as a joke. He’s called Ravish Kumar.”)

Journalist Sushant B Sinha, who claims to be a Google-certified trained fact-checker in his Twitter bio, also tweeted the video with a similar caption,

“इस मसीहा पत्रकार को पहचानते हैं? (Hint: ये दुनिया को पत्रकारिता पर ज्ञान देने की खान हैं)“

(Translation: “Do you recognise this messiah journalist? (Hint: He imparts knowledge of journalism to the world.”)

Users also shared the video on Facebook.

