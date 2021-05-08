No, That’s Not Navneet Kalra in Photos With Sonia & Rahul Gandhi!

A set of photos are viral with the claim that the man seen standing with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is Delhi-based businessman Navneet Kalra.

This comes in the backdrop of Delhi Police seizing 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant and another nine from Town Hall in Khan Market in on Friday. Both the restaurants are owned by Kalra.

However, the man seen in the viral images is not Navneet Kalra but Augusto Cabrera, a master chef turned entrepreneur at Town Hall.

CLAIM

The claim shared along with the images identifies the man as Navneet Kalra and mentions how oxygen concentrators were seized from Khan Chacha restaurant in Delhi.

You can view the archived version here.

Several social media users have shared the images on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim and the archived posts can be viewed here, here and here.

Also Read: Putting Lemon Juice in Nose Can’t Cure COVID-19, Claim is False

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We scanned through Navneet Kalra’s Facebook profile and found that he had shared the images in 2019 and mentioned that they are from January 2015.

The caption shared along with the images mentions that it was taken at the Town Hall restaurant in Delhi and one Augusto Cabrera was tagged in the post.

We then went to the website of Town Hall restaurant and found that Augusto Cabrera is a master chef turned entrepreneur and works at the Delhi-based restaurant. His display picture on Facebook shows that he is the same person seen in the viral images.

Further, we compared Navneet Kalra’s photos with the man seen in the viral images and found a stark difference between the two.

Left: viral image. Right: Navneet Kalra.

Evidently, man with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the viral images was misidentified as businessman Navneet Kalra.

Also Read: Video From Muzaffarnagar Passed off as Post-Poll Violence in WB

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.No, That’s Not Navneet Kalra in Photos With Sonia & Rahul Gandhi!PM Modi Speaks to Uddhav, CMs of 3 Other States Amid COVID Surge . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.