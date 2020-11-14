No, It's Not the Magic of Women Voters or BJP’s Charm that Won NDA the Bihar Elections

Till September it was widely believed that the NDA was going to hold on to Bihar comfortably. Lalu Yadav was still in jail, the RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha had fallen apart, and Tejashwi Yadav with the baggage of the 2019 defeat on his shoulders did not look like the challenger who could dislodge the formidable combination of BJP-JD(U) which had been winning election after election together, barring 2015 one.

However, the ground was full of discontent with Nitish Kumar’s third term amid rising inflation, unemployment and massive corruption and this was evident from the first rally of Tejashwi Yadav which attracted an unexpectedly huge crowd, defying Covid-19 guidelines. Soon that became the norm with massive gatherings of mostly youths echoing the call of the young RJD leader on employment in every rally he attended.

This impressive turnout in his rallies sent the first signals of worry to the NDA camp which was flirting with the idea of having Chirag Paswan officially with some friendly triangular fights in order to keep him in the fold. After seeing the crowds in Tejashwi’s public meetings, Chirag too toughened his stand against Nitish Kumar, understanding that on the ground the chief minister had become a liability.

Around the time all this was happening, the RJD announced its alliance by giving 70 seats to the Congress and in the process it forced the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which has support among the Nishad-Mallah OBC groups that have a sizable presence in central and north Bihar, to leave the alliance. The RJD led by Tejashwi was swayed by the idea of securing some upper caste support through the unemployment issue and through Congress candidates and it did not weigh enough the VIP’s importance in the alliance. The results have shown that in north and central Bihar, this mistake cost the Grand Alliance dear.

Still, everything was going fine and as per the script for the Tejashwi-led alliance. The crowds in his rallies were getting bigger and bigger. And then came the first phase of voting which had many seats where the CPI(ML) had strengthened the Mahagathbandhan by being a part of it. The real rich vs poor narrative was at play in the opening round. It is this phase where the LJP of Chirag Paswan fielded many big BJP leaders as its nominee, unsettling the equations of the JD(U).

The first phase voting took place on the south of the Ganges and it was clear during voting that there was no coordination between constituents of the NDA, mainly the BJP and the JD(U), whereas the MGB constituents, Left Parties, Congress and RJD, were seen to be fighting the election in a more synchronised manner. The results of the first phase seats too confirm the findings of the voting day surveys and the NDA mainly lost JD(U) seats while saving some BJP seats which also took a hit because of a wave sort of voting taking place in the area. The following seats are mentioned for the margin of victory to understand the wave prevailing in favour of the MGB in the first phase—

Sandesh: RJD secured 51.54% votes and won by 51 thousand votes, defeating JD(U); LJP was in the fray too.

Bikram: Congress secured 47.71% votes and defeated BJP rebel by 36,000 votes. BJP lost its deposit here.

Agiaon: CPI(ML) secured 61.39% votes and defeated JD(U) by 48,000 votes. Here LJP was no factor as it secured only 3.54% votes.

Paliganj: CPI(ML) won with 44% votes whereas JD(U) and LJP both polled 34% votes together.

Tarari: CPI(ML) won with 44% votes whereas BJP rebel gave a tough fight with 37% votes and BJP lost its deposit.

Shahpur: Here again CPI(ML) won with 41% votes and 15% margin from a BJP rebel whereas BJP candidate lost deposit.

Another seat of the same cluster though went for polls in the second phase and saw RJD emerge victorious.

Maner: This is an eye-opener seat as in a direct contest between RJD and BJP, RJD won with a huge margin of 33,000 votes. Here LJP did not contest. No 'vote katwa' was there either, yet RJD secured almost 48% votes.

Now interestingly, none of the Prime Minister’s charm could save the deposit of three official candidates in the above seats which is said to have worked in the second and third phase of the election.

There are two seats in same cluster which were won by the BJP—

Aarah: Here incumbent Muslim MLA of RJD was dropped to accommodate an Ansari Muslim of CPI(ML). But despite winning all the seats nearby, the CPI(ML) lost this seat to the BJP by an almost 2% margin. It was a sign of polarisation which prevailed in the later phases.

