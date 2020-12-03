No Night Curfew in Delhi Or Parts of City for Now: AAP Govt to HC

No night curfew will be imposed in Delhi or parts of it for now, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday, 3 December, told the Delhi High Court, according to news agency PTI. The Delhi government said that it has taken this considered view after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

The decision comes amid a slight dip in the number of daily cases as well as a drop in positivity rate coupled with improvement in testing.

On 26 November, the Delhi government had informed the high court that it was ‘actively considering’ the option of imposing night curfews or lockdown but no decision had been taken yet, amid a huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city at the time.

The advocates representing the Kejriwal-led government had told the court that the decision would depend on the situation of the pandemic in the national capital.

The response comes after a division bench of the Delhi High Court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad enquired from the government whether it was planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews like certain other cities had done due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The submissions came in while the court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increasing the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and faster results.

