No municipal tax hike in Westport

·2 min read

Westport's village council has approved a draft budget that holds the line on the municipal portion of property taxes, while advancing capital projects.

Members recently approved the draft budget presented at the Feb. 2 committee of the whole meeting.

"I know there is angst amongst staff, that the budget has no wiggle room. So if we took a hit at the arena in November or at the Harbour this summer, there are no pots of money that we can move around," said Mayor Robin Jones.

Having said that, Jones reiterated that council, cognizant of the hardships brought about by COVID-19, wanted to keep the tax levy flat this year, even if it means trimming the budget down to its barest bones.

"Staff did exactly what council requested, and going through the budget line by line, they have squeezed it tight. I see changes that are $50 and $70 as they've pared it to the bone, and we'll take responsibility," said Coun. Barry Card.

Although the municipal levy increase is zero, residents could still be looking at a small increase in their property taxes depending on whether the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville raise their levy or not.

Property taxes are made up of three parts: The municipal tax levy, the county tax levy and the education levy. This year the education levy is staying flat, so the only unknown is the county levy.

"We know it's a COVID year and we knew it was important not to have any tax increases this year. We also know that 2022 will be different and we know there will be some things we'll need to catch up on," said Jones.

The Westport operating budget is leaner this year at $1,376,420, a good $65,531 less than the 2020 budget.

"We expect some costs to be lower due to closures," said village treasurer Anne-Marie Koiner.

The capital budget is $2,161,500, slightly more than 2020's $2,051,941.

However both budgets included the Bedford Street reconstruction that didn't take place last year and has been carried over to the 2021 budget to the tune of $1,920,000.

The village is also looking to invest about $100,000 in sidewalk rehabilitation. In an effort to hold the tax levy flat in 2021, council and staff opted to defer a few projects members deemed "nice-to-have" until after the pandemic has been tamed.

Heddy Sorour, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times

