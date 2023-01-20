No more white bread, American cheese under Iowa GOP proposal to limit SNAP

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Iowa House Republicans are proposing limitations to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which could drastically narrow what items program beneficiaries can purchase.

Under the proposal items including white bread, American sliced cheese and fresh meat would not be covered by the program. Instead, House File 3, introduced last week, would restrict users to items on the state's approved list for the Women, Infants and Children program.

SNAP is a federal program to assist lower-income households to purchase healthier food options while the WIC provides states federal grants to help supplement the diets of new, lower-income mothers and pregnant people.

The bill would prevent SNAP recipients from buying everyday kitchen staples including butter, cooking oils, spices, white rice, rice noodles and canned vegetables, fruits and soups, as the approved WIC list is restricted to only 23 food categories — four of them being specific to infants.

The only allowable meat purchases would be canned tuna and salmon, even though meat, poultry and seafood the top expenditure category by SNAP households, according to a 2011 U.S. Department of Agriculture study.

Critics of the bill have said that the proposal would dramatically affect low-income, older and disabled Iowans, who rely on the food assistance program, by narrowing their options to an restrictive list intended for new mothers and pregnant people.

"This bill would restrict SNAP participants’ ability to make their own food choices, take food away from Iowans, and increase hunger and food insecurity in our state," the Iowa Hunger Coalition declared in a statement last Friday in response to the GOP-backed proposal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SNAP faces limits as Iowa Republicans propose restrictions to program

