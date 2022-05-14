Outside the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre Thursday afternoon, a crowd dressed in red shirts and ribbon skirts gathered to watch as two men on an aerial lift removed the tarp from over top of a brand new sculpture on the front of the building.

More than twice the men’s size, the brilliant red art piece is in the shape of a dress, adorned with two rows of feathers, red and yellow ribbons, and a pattern of leaves decorating the hem. At its centre, it reads, in silver capital letters, “NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS.”

The Red Dress artwork was created by M'Chigeeng First Nation artist Kathryn Corbiere of One Kwe Modern Fabrications. The piece was commissioned through the “Looking Ahead to Build the Spirit of Our Women – Learning to Live Free From Violence” project, a collaborative partnership between the Friendship Centre and the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

The unveiling took place on Red Dress Day, which is held annually on May 5 to recognize and honour missing and murdered Indigenous Women and Girls across Canada, and raise awareness of the impact of gendered and radicalized violence. The red dress has come to symbolize those who have been lost over the centuries-long tragedy.

“I think everyone’s overwhelmed with the unveiling of the art,” said N’Swakamok executive director Marie Meawasige. “I think everybody is very proud of the art that will be there forever.”

The event featured a gathering of Indigenous community members, elders, and family members of MMIWG, as well as local supporters, including Mayor Brian Bigger, Sudbury MPP Jamie West, and members of the police service.

Several speakers took the time to address the crowd about the impact violence against Indigenous women has had on their lives.

One of the speakers, Juliette Wemigwans, who lost her sister in 2002, said she sees the Red Dress artwork as more than just a symbol.

“I think having this dress here gives voice to people,” she said in her emotional speech. “There’s a lot to be said about ‘out of sight, out of mind.’ When the community and the family bring forth this dress, it’s no longer out of sight; it’s no longer out of mind.”

Story continues

According to the police service's Indigenous Liaison Officer, Darrell Rivers, the Red Dress art is meant to serve as a commemorative art piece to raise awareness about MMIWG and show support to affected family members in the community.

The partnership between the Friendship Centre and the police service began in 2015, as a means to improve collaboration in addressing the needs of the local Indigenous community. The artwork is part of that project.

The relationship between Indigenous communities and police can often be difficult, with improvements to accountability an important part of the Calls to Justice in Final Report on MMIWG, released in 2021.

Rivers said change within the police service takes time, but it’s something they’re to which they are committee.

“We work hard to make ourselves better as a police service and we welcome the opportunity to learn,” Rivers said. “I think the ongoing partnerships with all the Indigenous organizations, especially the Friendship Centre, it just goes to show that we as a police service are trying to change and make things better.”

Meawasige said she hopes the new sculpture will provide an important visual reminder to the whole community.

“It’ll be very much available for everyone to see, day or night,” she said. “We’re just hoping that there’s a better understanding of why the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre and the Greater Sudbury Police have worked together to promote awareness and to continue to work so there’ll be (fewer) murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in our communities, not just in Sudbury, but all over Canada.”

