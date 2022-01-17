No more snow or ice on Monday, but strong winds in the forecast for Charlotte area

Snowfall remains a possibility for much of the Charlotte area Sunday night, then gives way to temperatures in the high 30s and strong winds on Monday, forecasters said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Charlotte area until 8 a.m. Monday.

Some Charlotte-area residents on social media reported a light snowfall Sunday evening, but no accumulation was expected.

Patchy fog and some clouds will accompany an overnight low around 29 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Melissa and Melina Carroll of Albany, NY., cross South Caldwell Street in a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The Carrolls are in Charlotte for the cheer competition at the Charlotte Convention Center.

As temperatures drop below freezing, there’s a “strong potential” for black ice on Charlotte-area roadways through Monday, officials said Sunday.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 22 mph.

The high on Monday is expected to be near 39 degrees and sunny, with wind speeds topping 25 mph, forecasters said. The evening looks to be mostly clear, with the low is expected to be in the 20s.

Temperatures should climb back into the mid-40s Tuesday, possibly 50 on Wednesday, under sunny skies.

The next chance of rain could come Wednesday night.