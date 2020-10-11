No more snow days after COVID-19? These schools used online learning to cancel them.

Years before the coronavirus hit, two rural school districts developed plans to put learning online. They were ready for a snowstorm and instead found themselves prepared for a pandemic.

For the Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools in northeast Nebraska, the move online took four years, gradually incorporating software into daily lesson plans to use during inclement weather or in place of hiring substitutes when a teacher was absent. The district used digital learning to abolish snow days – a trend that has expanded to New York City and could work its way across the country.

Taking classes online full-time happened in a way no one could have anticipated. On March 11, after a possible widespread COVID-19 exposure at a girls’ state basketball game, staff had about an hour to get roughly 285 students out the door with tablets in hand.

Last winter, after five years of work, officials in the Bermudian Springs School District in south-central Pennsylvania launched a program for students to learn online during snow days and teacher workdays. On March 13, when districts across the state closed because of the virus, school officials found themselves relying on the program to educate 1,960 students full-time.

Great swaths of rural America had little way to transition students to online learning when schools closed. About half of Americans – 163 million people – lack access to high-speed internet, a Microsoft study found in 2018. But these districts had already put learning online and handed out devices for hundreds of students.

As school restarted this fall, some districts struggled with delayed start dates, confusing digital programs and students switching back and forth between in-person and online courses. For many rural schools, online learning was again not an option.

Officials at Bancroft-Rosalie and Bermudian Springs said school started more smoothly because staff and students knew what to expect and issues with connectivity and devices had been addressed. Bermudian Springs, which reopened with a hybrid schedule using both in-person and online classes, changed its start date twice to help get ready for the school year and to give teachers a week for training, collaborating and loading lessons into the online systems. Bancroft-Rosalie let students choose an in-person or online education.

Students meet in person to study anatomy and physiology at Bancroft-Rosalie. One remote learner joins the class on Zoom.

Parent Amy Leatherman can see the growth Bermudian Springs has gone through since last spring. She’s a teacher in another district that didn’t have an online learning plan before the pandemic.

This spring, she said, “I was thankful for my own family and my own kids that I knew kind of what the setup was going to be.”

Goodbye, snow days

Bancroft-Rosalie, in an agricultural community that includes portions of the Omaha Reservation, has used e-learning days since November 2016. The new system helped staff incorporate technology into their classes and got students using online systems for lessons and other school-related information. Each student was issued an iPad.

Before the pandemic, e-learning would only be one or two days at a time. The assignments were given with the expectation students would meet with teachers face-to-face once school was back in session.

“We have a large media center that can accommodate up to 60 students, and when a teacher is gone, the students have e-learning assignments in the media center,” Bancroft-Rosalie Superintendent Jon Cerny said in an email.

Since students could work online, snow days at Bancroft-Rosalie were already a thing of the past when the pandemic struck. Other districts, including New York City schools, have canceled snow days or are looking into doing away with them because of the prevalence of online schooling. New York leaders said abolishing snow days will help the district fit in as many instructional days as possible.

