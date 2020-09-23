No more rum or tobacco, nor hotel stays. Trump imposes new sanctions on Cuba

Americans traveling to Cuba will not be able to buy rum or tobacco as souvenirs, nor will they be able to stay in government hotels, according to new restrictions that will be announced by the Trump administration Wednesday.

The Treasury Department modified the embargo regulations on Cuba to prohibit imports of rum and tobacco, as well as lodging in hotels or properties controlled by the Cuban government, government officials and the Communist Party, or their close relatives.

The properties will appear in a new list created by the Department of State. Travel and tourism companies subject to U.S. jurisdiction will not be able to make reservations at these properties.

The measures will deal a harsh blow to Cuba’s tourism industry, because the government owns all the island hotels. Many travel companies have operations in the United States and will therefore be affected by the measure.

The Treasury also eliminated a general authorization policy for the participation or organization of conferences, seminars, exhibitions and sporting events. Citizens, residents and companies subject to U.S. law must apply for a specific authorization or license for these activities.

The new rules will go into effect Wednesday, when they will be officially published in the Federal Register.

In June, the Trump administration included Fincimex, a company controlled by the military conglomerate GAESA, on a list of entities linked to the Cuban military. Persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction are prohibited from direct financial transactions with these entities.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

