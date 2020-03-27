No more kicking woes? Cowboys sign former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Dallas Cowboys were willing to pay to rid themselves of their kicker problems.

Dallas, which cut struggling kicker Brett Maher late last season and turned to Kai Forbath, signed former Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The report said Zuerlein’s deal is for $7.5 million over three years.

That’s a fair amount to give the Cowboys some peace of mind.

Cowboys sign former All-Pro kicker

Zuerlein had a great 2017 season, and was first-team All-Pro. He wasn’t quite as good in 2018, though his clutch kick in the NFC championship game sent the Rams to the Super Bowl. Zuerlein did struggle in 2019, hitting just 24-of-33 field-goal attempts. His 72.7 percentage was the second-worst of his career.

Zuerlein should bounce back. He’s just 32 years old and for years has been one of the best long-distance kickers in the league. He has 33 field goals of 50 or more yards in his eight NFL seasons.

Dallas hopes they aren’t just buying another nightmare season at kicker, if Zuerlein’s 2019 slump was a sign of decline. The Cowboys need some positive news in a rather rough offseason.

Former Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is moving on to the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Rams lose another player

For the Rams, it’s another player gone from the 2018 team that almost won a championship.

Los Angeles did bring defensive tackle Michael Brockers back after the Ravens had concerns about his physical, but there has been a big talent drain for the Rams this offseason. As the Cowboys can tell you, having a shaky kicker situation can be a nightmare.

The Rams now have another hole to fill this offseason.

