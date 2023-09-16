There are no more decent politicians ... except my mother, says Suu Kyi’s son

Aung San Suu Kyi and her son Kim Aris (left) pose for pictures at the airport in the central ancient temple city of Bagan in 2011 - AFP/SOE THAN WIN

Despite being the son of one of the most widely recognised democracy champions in the world, Kim Aris has never aspired to follow Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi into politics.

“They’re all d---s. Universally. Except for my Mum,” Mr Aris, 46, said of politicians. “She’s not a politician. She is an advocate for truth, justice and reconciliation.”

But in an interview in Chiswick this week, he explained why he is now pushing himself to overcome a lifelong aversion to the limelight, embracing media interviews and becoming active on Instagram to promote his new charity, Aid to Burma.

“I have always wanted to maintain a private life but with the situation in Burma as it is, and the fact that I have been unable to communicate with my mother at all, I am left with few options about how I can help her. One of those ways is by speaking out,” he said.

“Whilst I never wanted to get involved in politics, I do want to help raise awareness of the situation and try to relieve some of the suffering of the people of Burma. They need all the help they can get.”

Failing health

Mr Aris has been unable to contact his 78-year-old mother since the military suddenly seized power in February 2021, imprisoning and convicting her on more than a dozen charges that supporters say are false and politically motivated.

He believes she is now being held in solitary confinement while serving out her 27-year jail sentence in a prison near the capital city of Naypyidaw. He fears for her health after reports that she has been suffering from gum disease and is unable to eat.

“People die in prison in Burma all the time,” he said. “And the state of the prisons is very poor. We know that the conditions under which other prisoners are held are terrible and my mother has never accepted any preferential treatment, so I can only imagine that her conditions won’t be the best.”

Since the 2021 coup, thousands of civilians have died during a brutal crackdown on resistance to military rule. Street protesters have been tortured and shot, and entire villages razed and strafed by fighter aircraft. The economy and healthcare system are in a state of collapse.

Story continues

Mr Aris believes the current bloodshed may have been avoided if his mother had not been condemned over the 2017 Rohingya crisis when more than 700,000 from the ethnic Muslim minority were forced to flee a horrific wave of mass murder, gang rape, and arson at the hands of the military.

Kim Aris poses for a portrait in London - REUTERS/ALISHIA ABODUNDE

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate and heroine of the human rights community faced strong criticism for failing to publicly condemn the military’s actions in what the United Nations described as a campaign of “ethnic cleansing”.

Her son believes her name was unfairly “dragged through the mud” for trying to find a peaceful path for a country riven by decades of complex internal strife. “It was a programme of complete false propaganda. She was never quiet about the Rohingya,” he said. “There is a huge body of evidence that makes it clear my mother was never colluding with the military.”

Instead of condemning her, the international community should have supported her effort to approach the situation in a “diplomatic, peaceful way”, says Mr Aris, adding: “People think guns are the answer to everything, my mother thinks they are the answer to nothing.”

He suggests the critique of Ms Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party has led to weaker international support for Myanmar’s current predicament.

“They say that if only 2 per cent of the aid given to Ukraine was given to the resistance forces in Burma, the story would be very different already,” he said.

“My mother’s name and her party were undermined through the Rohingya crisis, which was actually nothing to do with them. The fact that people think my mother can come into power and wave a magic wand and turn Burma into a fairytale shows how unrealistic people’s expectations are.”

Ms Suu Kyi previously spent 15 years under house arrest during another military government starting in 1989. But at that time, she had access to her own doctor and could receive care packages. On occasion, Mr Aris, then a child living with his late father and brother in Britain, was able to visit.

He believes her Buddhist faith and strong principles have guided her through the toughest of ordeals.

“She has always been in danger all the years she has been there,” he said. “She has chosen to stay despite that because she believes that she gives the people of her country more strength by being there with them.”

He hopes that by speaking out, he can also give comfort to the people of Myanmar, and his message is clear: “I would say never give up, democracy will always win in the long run, Burma’s future is a bright future.”