'No means no': Keke Palmer calls out fan who filmed her without her consent

Christi Carras
·2 min read
I woman with curly brown hair posing in a sparkly dress
Keke Palmer attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Keke Palmer on Saturday called out a fan who filmed her without her consent after the actor declined to pose for a photo with her.

In a brief Twitter thread, the "Alice" star summarized the unsolicited encounter for some 2 million followers. Her original tweet had amassed more than 316,000 likes and 28,000 retweets as of Sunday afternoon.

"No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex," Palmer wrote. "I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her. She still [proceeded] to film me against my will."

In a follow-up tweet, the Emmy-winning performer added, "If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon."

While reacting to her tweets, some scolded Palmer for denying the fan's request, while others praised the "Hustlers" actor for protecting her privacy, setting firm boundaries and sharing her experience.

"Can we please stop this?" one person wrote. "EVERYONE has a right to privacy. Even celebrities. it’s so warped right now people really believe they are entitled to you, when your not on the clock. Yes, she’s a celebrity, but it’s also a job. You want to relax and have privacy after work, yeah?"

"The replies on this are astounding," tweeted another. "Just because you’re a celebrity or decide to work in the public eye does NOT mean you lose your right to privacy. Just because a 'fan' thinks celebs owe them something for their success doesn’t mean they’re ungrateful."

This isn't the first time Palmer has spoken up about being filmed without her permission. In 2017, the Nickelodeon alum accused Trey Songz of "sexual intimidation" after the singer allegedly secretly taped her and used the footage for a music video against her wishes.

On Twitter, Palmer recalled fearfully hiding in a closet to avoid Songz after refusing to appear in the video for a remix of his song “Pick Up the Phone.” In subsequent years, multiple women have accused Songz of assault and rape.

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?” Palmer tweeted in 2017, according to Billboard. "Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

