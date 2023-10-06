‘No Man’s Land’ Actor Leo Hatton Signs With Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Rising British actress Leo Hatton has inked with Artists First for management.

The move comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of No Man’s Land, the Hulu/Fremantle series examining the Syrian civil war, which she’s boarded as a season regular.

The thriller created by María Feldman and Eitan Mansuri looks at the war through the prism of a man searching for his missing sister. As he navigates through the chaos, he encounters a diverse group of characters, as well as a web of secrets and betrayals, coming to grips with moral complexities surrounding the ongoing conflict. Hatton’s part of an ensemble that also includes Mélanie Thierry, Souheila Yacoub, James Krishna Floyd and Zed Josef, among others.

Also coming up for the thesp is the Israeli-American indie The King of Sunflowers, directed by Emil Ben Shimon.

Described as a talent on the verge of her big break, the London native has already established herself as a mainstay of British television, through appearances on series including Queens, Will, Endeavour, Death in Paradise, and most recently, Silent Witness. She’s also previously been seen in Fyzal Boulifa’s Rate Me, which won the Quinzaine de Realisateurs Best Short Film Award at Cannes, and appeared opposite Adrien Brody in Come Together: A Fashion Picture in Motion, the 2016 holiday short directed for H&M by Wes Anderson.

A talent management and production company focused on actors, writers, directors and producers in film, television, and digital media, Artists First boasts a roster that also includes Martin Lawrence, Awkwafina, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Ed Helms, Will Arnett, Ike Barinholtz, Paul Walter Hauser, Kate McKinnon, Michael Showalter, Jon M. Chu, Lior Raz, Mitch Hurwitz, and Cristela Alonzo, among others.

Hatton will continue to be represented by Middleweek Newton Talent Management in the UK.

